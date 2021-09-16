Died former CSKA and Dynamo basketball coach Dusan Ivkovic :: Basketball :: RBC Sport

One of the most successful coaches in European basketball was 77 years old

Photo: Valery Sharifulin / TASS



The famous Yugoslav and Serbian basketball coach Dusan Ivkovic has passed away at the age of 77. This was reported to the sportklub.rs portal by the president of the Radnichki club (Ivkovic played for this team for ten years when he was a player, and then worked with it as a coach) Goran Kalinic.

Ivkovic died in Belgrade on Thursday. “He died in the hospital this morning due to lung problems,” Kalinich said.

Ivkovic is one of the most successful coaches in European basketball. With different teams, he won the championships of Yugoslavia, Greece and Russia, twice became the winner of the Euroleague with Olympiacos (1997, 2012). With the national team of Yugoslavia, he became world champion (1990), three-time European champion (1989, 1991, 1995), won silver at the 1988 Olympics. Ivkovic led the Serbian national team to silver at the 2009 European Championship.

From 2002 to 2005, the Serb worked with CSKA, from 2005 to 2007 – with Dynamo Moscow. He led CSKA to victory in the Russian championship three times. “Dynamo” under his leadership became the winner of the ULEB Cup (now Eurocup).

His last club was the Turkish Efes. Ivkovic completed his coaching career in 2016.