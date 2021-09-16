Dynamo Riga – Barys. Forecast and bet for 3.16 / Hockey Predictions

In the regular season match of the Continental Hockey League Dynamo Riga will host Barys. The game will take place at Arena Riga on 16 September. The meeting starts at 19:30 Moscow time. Dynamo Riga – Barys: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

Dynamo Riga

Representatives of Latvia took to the ice in six matches of the new regular season and were left after them with four points. In the Western Conference, the team flounders in last place.

Current season Dynamo Riga started with two difficult fights, in which the Latvian team shook the nerves of Lokomotiv (2: 3) and CSKA (2: 3).

After an unsuccessful start, the charges Sergey Zubov gave a fiery meeting with “Kunlun”, in which they scored 6 goals and snatched a victory in the scoring hack (6: 5).

In the next two matches, Dynamo Riga merged with Traktor (1: 6) and Lokomotiv (0: 4). And on September 14, Zubov’s guys defeated Torpedo (2: 1).

“Barys”

The team from Kazakhstan, after five games played, occupies the eighth position in the standings of the Eastern Conference. She now has 4 points.

New season “Barys” met with four home games, but the home walls did not help the hosts in Nur-Sultan to take points from Salavat Yulaev (1: 5) and Metallurg Mg (1: 2).

After two failed fights, the wards Yuri Mikhailis managed to defeat Amur (3: 2). And in the fourth home game Barys was defeated by Spartak (1: 4).

For the first away meeting of the season, the Kazakh team went to Moscow, where they were able to draw a strong-willed victory over CSKA (6: 3).

Forecast and rate

Dynamo Riga’s victory is estimated at 2.61, bookmakers give odds for a draw 3.88, and for the victory of “Barys” – 2.39…

In six matches Riga side conceded 22 goals , which makes them one of the worst in the West in terms of defensive performance. And in attack, everything looks modest – 13 goals.

Mikhailis’s team has not yet shone with performance itself, but in the first away match, it won a major victory over a difficult opponent.

We expect that in the game against Dynamo Riga the guests will play a cool match. Our forecast and bid – victory of “Barys” with a handicap of -1 for 3.16.