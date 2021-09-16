Ed Boone revealed the PlayStation character who was supposed to be a guest fighter in Mortal Kombat

Creative Director NetherRealm Studios Ed Boone Tweeted About the Character Playstation, which was one step away from appearing in Mortal kombat…

This is a crazy killer clown Sweet Tooth from Twisted metalwho was “pretty darn close to being a guest fighting game fighter” on more than one occasion … It is unclear if this applies to Mortal kombat 11, since the developer did not mention a specific part, but it can be assumed that the crossover was planned back in the days when the survival racing series was active and popular.

Sweet Tooth has also (more than once) been DAMN close to being a guest fighter in MK games. – Ed Boon (@noobde) September 15, 2021

Ten years ago, Mortal Kombat already crossed paths with one of Sony’s franchises. So, in Mortal Kombat 2011 the main character was added God of war, Kratos, which could only be played by PS3 and PS Vita users.

According to rumors, the next part of Twisted Metal is currently in development for Playstation 5 … It is assumed that its release will take place at about the same time as the previously announced series, in which the actor has already been officially approved for the main role. Anthony Mackie (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”).

Read also: Midnight Black: Sony Unveils PULSE 3D Headset for PlayStation 5 in New Color…