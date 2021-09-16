EFootball 2022 system requirements announced

Photo: © Valve Corporation / Konami Digital Entertainment
Konami has unveiled the system requirements for the new eFootball 2022 football simulator for PC.
MINIMUM:
- Requires 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 – 64bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5-2300, / AMD FX-4350
- RAM: 8 GB of RAM
- Video card: GeForce GTX 660 Ti / Radeon HD 7790
- Network: Broadband internet connection
- Disk space: 50 GB
RECOMMENDED:
- Requires 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 – 64bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5-7600 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- RAM: 8 GB of RAM
- Video card: GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 590
- Network: Broadband internet connection
- Disk space: 50 GB
“In the beginning, there was an unwavering determination to create a revolutionary football product. We set ourselves an ambitious goal: to perfectly reproduce the football atmosphere, from the grass on the field to the movement of players and fans in the stadium.
To do this, we decided to create a new game engine with a modernized animation system and controls. The result was even more impressive than we expected. We went beyond PES and entered the new world of virtual football, ”the official website of the game says.
EFootball 2022 will launch on PlayStation, Xbox and PC on September 30th.
