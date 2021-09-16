EFootball 2022 system requirements announced

Konami has unveiled the system requirements for the new eFootball 2022 football simulator for PC.

MINIMUM:

Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 – 64bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-2300, / AMD FX-4350

RAM: 8 GB of RAM

Video card: GeForce GTX 660 Ti / Radeon HD 7790

Network: Broadband internet connection

Disk space: 50 GB

RECOMMENDED:

Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 – 64bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-7600 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

RAM: 8 GB of RAM

Video card: GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 590

Network: Broadband internet connection

Disk space: 50 GB

Photo: © Valve Corporation / Konami Digital Entertainment

“In the beginning, there was an unwavering determination to create a revolutionary football product. We set ourselves an ambitious goal: to perfectly reproduce the football atmosphere, from the grass on the field to the movement of players and fans in the stadium.

To do this, we decided to create a new game engine with a modernized animation system and controls. The result was even more impressive than we expected. We went beyond PES and entered the new world of virtual football, ”the official website of the game says.

EFootball 2022 will launch on PlayStation, Xbox and PC on September 30th.

