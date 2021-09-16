Ernst & Young integrated Polygon protocol to scale Ethereum solutions

British Ernst & Young (EY), one of the Big Four audit companies, has added support for the Polygon protocol and framework when developing its own solutions based on Ethereum, according to a press release.

The integration will allow the company to increase transaction volumes, providing “predictable costs and settlement times” for corporate clients. The auditor will also be able to transfer transactions from the Polygon sidechain to the public Ethereum network.

In addition to this, the firm announced work with the Polygon developers to create private blockchains using Rollups. Corporations will get “the comfort and security of a closed system,” but remain connected to the Ethereum mainnet. The company is confident that this approach will accelerate the transition to public networks and reduce risks.

Recall that in July ForkLog presented a material on the reasons for integrating leading DeFi protocols with Polygon.

In August, this secure L2 network project took over ZK-Rollups technology platform Hermez Network.

Subscribe to ForkLog news in Twitter!

Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER