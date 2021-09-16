Explosive rise in prices for rare earth metals will cause a cosmic rise in prices for electronics around the world





In the world, prices for rare earth materials are skyrocketing, the production of which is almost completely controlled by China. The rise in the price of such elements provokes, among other things, the tense geopolitical situation, especially the strained relations between the United States and China. And since rare earth elements are widely used in modern technology, in the near future it may rise sharply in price.

Overpayment due to China

Electronics around the world could sharply rise in price in the foreseeable future, writes the Nikkei Asian Review, which calls the future rise in price “space” (skyrocketing). And the reason this time is not at all in the coronavirus and the shortage of microcircuits. Tensions in relations between the United States and China could provoke a rise in prices for equipment.

The PRC is the largest supplier of rare earth metals. Due to endless problems with the United States, prices for these metals began to rise, which is especially evident in the example of the magnetic metal neodymium. From June 2020 to August 2021, its prices doubled and reached $ 117.3 thousand per ton.

Neodymium is widely used in modern technology. For example, it can be found in the speakers of smart speakers, laptops, and high-quality headphones.

Experts do not yet see the prerequisites for improving the situation. The negative forecast was voiced, in particular, by the senior manager of an unnamed manufacturer of audio devices from the Chinese city of Dongguan, Max Hsiao. He also noted that due to the rise in neodymium prices, the gross profit of his company collapsed by at least 20%.

Anything that contains electronic components will soon become even less affordable.

The rise in prices for rare earth metals coincided with a sharply increased demand for them. It is provoked, in particular, by the spread of electric vehicles, and the coronavirus pandemic has made its contribution. Because of it, consumers began to buy electronics, which also use rare earth metals, to work from home.

Chinese monopoly

A lot depends on China in the world market for rare earth elements. As of September 2021, this country was the only one that had a full chain of rare earth metals production – from mining and processing to delivery to customers.

At the end of 2020, China controlled 55% of production capacity and 85% of the processing volume of rare earth elements worldwide.

The Chinese authorities have absolutely no objection to the rise in prices for neodymium and other metals. Back in January 2021, they announced their readiness for stricter control over the export of rare earth elements, which would guarantee an increase in their value.

China’s policy and its strained relations with the United States affected not only the cost of neodymium, although it is still one of the record holders in terms of the rate of rise in price. Neodymium oxide, one of the main components of modern electric motors and wind turbines, has increased in price by 21.1% since the beginning of 2021.

A visual demonstration of the spike in the price of rare earths

Holmium, a metal used in magnets and magnetostrictive alloys for sensors and actuators, is becoming even more expensive. During the same period, prices for it increased by almost 50%.

The US began openly blaming China for exploiting its dominant position in the rare earths market. In particular, the United States recalled the case of the Celestial Empire when the country limited the export of such metals to Japan due to the aggravated situation in 2010 and 2011. territorial dispute between these states.

According to the US authorities, China then used its position to exert political pressure on Japan.

The United States has not yet made direct accusations of the current rise in prices for such products against China. Nevertheless, hints of this are coming, albeit from other countries. “China dominates the production and processing of key rare earth metals in the world, and also controls several other key metals that are needed to create not only civil and industrial devices, but also military and aerospace equipment. China’s advantage has become a key bargaining chip for Beijing in its negotiations with Washington. Escalating tensions between the two superpowers are likely to only push the prices of these key metals in the long run, ”she told the publication. Angela Chang (Angela Chang) is an analyst at the Center for International Strategy for Industry, Science and Technology at the Taiwan Institute for Industrial Technology Research.

Who will suffer

Among the first to be affected by the rise in prices for rare earth elements, with a high degree of probability, will be manufacturers of electronic components of small and medium-sized companies. Nikkei Asian Review experts believe that they will face the first blow, as they are unlikely to be able to shift their increased costs to global customers – Apple, Dell, HP and Samsung, as well as major car manufacturers.

“Prices for copper, aluminum, tin and nickel are rising. The growth rates are high, and we cannot pass the costs onto our clients in time, so all this affects our income, ”one of the interlocutors, a market participant, told the publication. His company uses massive amounts of copper, aluminum and tin to make mechanical parts for thermal solutions used in smartphones, laptops, servers, and data centers.

However, the tense geopolitical situation is not the only factor influencing the constant and rapid rise in the price of rare earth elements. Experts interviewed by the publication regard this as a consequence of the development of technology. They cite 5G devices and modern cars as examples.