FIFA World Cup 2021: Russia barely beat Uzbekistan – Niyazov saved the team in the second half

The Russian national mini-football team confidently dealt with Egypt, scoring nine unanswered goals to the opponent in the opening match at the 2021 World Cup in Lithuania. Wards Sergey Skorovich five years ago in Colombia they took second place, losing in the final to the Argentine team. And now the Russians have come to the world championship with the task of taking medals.

For this, of course, it was necessary to defeat the national team of Uzbekistan in the match of the second round of the group stage. The rival qualified for the World Cup without qualification as one of the top three rated teams on the continent. It’s all about the difficult epidemiological situation in Asia, which did not allow all the planned tournaments to be held. By Asian standards, the Uzbek national team is quite good, but it is very far from the level of the Russian team. It was all the more surprising that the match turned out to be very tense.





A strange beginning

Skorovich’s wards from the very beginning began to create moment by moment. In the first two minutes, the Russians could have scored at least three goals. Uzbekistan was saved by the bar, the goalkeeper and the inaccuracy of our guys. To the credit of the rivals, they withstood the starting pressure and even responded with dangerous attacks several times.

The Russian national team hid a little and it seemed that it even started to get a little nervous. There were inaccurate passes and rather rough fouls. So, the captain of our team Sergey Abramov flew hard into the leg of one of the forwards of the national team of Uzbekistan. In the meantime, almost half of the first half had already passed, and the score in the game was never opened. The Russians played too slowly, sluggishly rolled the ball in someone else’s half and only occasionally tried to hit the goal. And even then, almost all the strikes were blocked by the players of the Uzbekistan national team.





Robinho’s masterpiece and Skorovich’s nerves

And then the masterpiece was created by our Russian Brazilian Robinho… He broke through to the opponent’s goal, stopped, threw the ball up and shot straight into the net from the air – 1: 0. It was not immediately clear what exactly Robinho did, but on repeat everyone saw what skill the naturalized Russian demonstrated to everyone. A couple of minutes later, Artyom Niyazov doubled the advantage of the Russian national team, beautifully closing the cross from a corner with his heel – 2: 0.

Six minutes before the break, Uzbekistan almost played one goal. Our heroes fought back, pulling the ball out of the goal line in one of the episodes. Skorovich’s wards acted extremely unstable – they turned on and created a lot of chances, then they went into the shadows and gave the initiative to the opponent. It is unlikely that this was a coaching installation. Skorovich was noticeably nervous on the bench and urged his guys to calm down.

It must be admitted that at the end of the half, the Russians again reminded everyone that they are the favorites of the tournament. Uzbekistan was furiously rescued by the goalkeeper and the goal frame. The opponent should be grateful for the fact that he went on a break, losing by only two goals.





Uzbekistan shocked Russians

The beginning of the second half puzzled the Russian team. Uzbekistan still managed to score and reduce the gap to a minimum – 1: 2. The next few minutes Skorovich’s wards looked completely lost. The opponent created at least three great chances to level the score. The Russians were just lucky that the ball flew inches from the goal. A higher-level team would hardly forgive our guys in such a situation.

On the eighth minute of the half, it became really bad. Uzbekistan played a great corner and nevertheless leveled the position – 2: 2. A large group of fans from the former union state was present in the stands, which clearly perked up in the second half of the meeting. The Uzbek footballers looked pleased, while the Russians seemed shocked by what was happening.

Savior Niyazov

The Russian national team needed a savior. And it turned out to be Artyom Niyazov, who scored twice within one minute and made the score 4: 2. As a result – a hat-trick of Artyom, who, without a doubt, was the best player of the meeting as part of the Russians. In the remaining minutes, Uzbekistan tried to change something, but it seemed that the main thing for them was not to concede even more than to score.

The fact is that in this group a lot will be decided by the difference between goals scored and conceded. In Uzbekistan, it was “-3”, and the same Egypt lost to Russia with a score of 0: 9. In any case, these problems and worries should not concern our team, which has almost reached the playoffs.