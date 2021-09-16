Fight Alexander Emelianenko – Artyom Tarasov, live broadcast, where to watch

The industry of so-called freak fighting in Russia is gaining momentum. The headliner of this movement was the famous Alexander Emelianenko, apparently, finally left professional MMA. The brother of the Last Emperor plans to hold three fights at once before the end of the year – with a blogger Artyom Tarasov, rapper Djigan and a professional fighter Vladimir Mineev. Emelianenko Jr. will fight with Tarasov next Saturday, and this meeting raises serious questions.





The most anticipated freak fight of the year in Russia? Emelianenko vs. rapper Dzhigan

Alexander’s meeting with a popular sports blogger will be held according to the rules of fist fights, the hands of rivals will be protected by MMA gloves. The format as a whole looks logical, only the rejection of boxing gloves is embarrassing – without them, the strikes delivered will feel especially heavy. And here we come to the main problem of the freak fight: there is simply a monstrous difference in the weight of the fighters. Emelianenko, when gaining shape, shows about 110 kilograms on the scales (plus / minus 10 kg). His opponent is a typical lightweight with 70-80 kilograms of mass.

Dozens of weight categories have been invented for a reason in martial arts. A difference of even five kilograms is already playing a huge role, let alone tens of kilos separating Emelianenko and Tarasov. One accurate blow by Alexander can at least knock Artyom down, or even hard to knock out. If in a blogger’s duel with Vyacheslav Datsik fighters were limited by a set of rules, which eventually even allowed Tarasov to “win”, but here Artyom has nothing to hope for.

It is not surprising that Alexander is unconditionally confident of victory. He is always in a menacing mood, and here he even compared the fight with beating a child. One can understand a famous fighter in the past: not only weight speaks for him, but also many other characteristics. For example, Emelianenko’s arms are much longer, and thanks to his tall stature, it will be difficult for Tarasov to even reach Sasha’s head. And we have not yet talked about the skill, which, as you know, cannot be drunk on drink.



Despite all the negative background that accompanies Emelianenko, his achievements in MMA cannot be disputed. Alexander has been fighting since a young age and met with such rivals as Mirko Crocop, Fabrice Werdum and Sergey Kharitonov – how can an ordinary blogger surprise him? By the way, the change in format also plays into the hands of Emelianenko – the veteran has long disliked wrestling, but his hands remain almost the fastest in the heavy division. Alexander throws out blows at the speed of a machine gun, and Artyom will need to dodge very quickly.

How can Tarasov be able to answer? It’s hard to come up with anything other than constant biases and clinches. The fight will last only three rounds of two minutes – there is still a minimal chance that a blogger will avoid a knockout. Of course, Artyom cannot be called a green rookie, he has already fought according to the rules of MMA and even won, but his skills are only enough for fighters with records like 0-5, like Kofi Bertrand. A quick reaction and a regular “transition to running” – that’s all that can save Tarasov.





Considering all of the above, the meaning of this battle remains vague. Who will be interested in a banal beating by a master of an openly weak opponent? Russian UFC fighter Shamil Gamzatov, for example, it assumes that a duel may even be of a contractual nature.

“If Emelianenko scored at least 20 percent of his form, he should knock out Tarasov with one jab. He should take it out with one light hit, unless there is an agreement or some nonsense. Tarasov, on the other hand, weighs 70-80 kg, he did not fit into his category. I don’t see how Artyom can beat Alexander. It seems to me that there will be some kind of agreement, “- Metaratings quotes Gamzatov.

Interesting idea, but we are not going to study conspiracy theories. Probably, there is simply no need to look for meaning in pop-fights. Emelianenko will come out and knock out the daredevil Tarasov, who will be able to boast of meeting the legend. Both fighters will earn good money, and the audience will get a specific, but still spectacle. The main thing is that Artyom does not suffer too much – even one blow from a professional heavyweight can lead to serious health problems.