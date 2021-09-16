Figure skating, a scandal at the junior Grand Prix stage in Krasnoyarsk: what happened, a technical failure, who is to blame

Russia is hosting the prestigious international figure skating tournament for the first time this season. And that’s why it is even more offensive that the start of the Grand Prix stage among juniors in Krasnoyarsk was overshadowed by an unpleasant failure. Ice dancing competitions were interrupted due to technical problems in the arena, where the best skaters of Russia will hold the final stage of preparation for the Beijing Olympics.

Young skaters cannot be envied, because due to the fault of the organizers, they had to wait a long time for marks and going out on the ice. And some duets will have to perform not in the morning, but in the late evening.

Competitions in Krasnoyarsk were interrupted due to an electronics failure

The fourth stage of the Junior Grand Prix series has begun at the Kristall Arena in Krasnoyarsk. Our skaters missed the first two tournaments in Courchevel due to the demands of the French organizers, and in the third they won three of the four events in Kosice. At the home stage, skaters from Russia have every chance to collect the maximum victories. But from the first sight, everything did not go according to plan.

The ice dancers were to open the program. After the performance of the second pair, the judges encountered problems – there were problems in the Swiss Timing system, which is responsible for processing the judges’ marks and determining the final points for the program. The skaters had to sit for 10 minutes in the “kiss and edge” waiting for ratings, and after the rental of the Korean duet Hannah Lim and Ye Chen the arena announcer announced a break from the competition.





“We are sorry. Serious technical problems of Swiss Timing cannot allow the continuation of the competition, ”said the announcer at the stadium.

Thus, 10 couples in the last two warm-ups will perform in the late evening local time, although initially their skates were scheduled for the morning.

Is it no fault of the Russian organizers?

The blame for the incident should be blamed on the representatives of the International Skating Union, since the malfunctioning system was brought to Krasnoyarsk by ISU employees.

“The ISU refereeing system started to experience problems after the performance of the second pair. These problems could not be resolved quickly enough to comply with ISU rules, ”reads a statement on the union’s official website.

It remains only to be annoyed that the electronics failure occurred precisely at the Russian stage. Local organizers and the Russian Figure Skating Federation, for their part, did everything at the highest level. This was also noted by the President of the FFKKR Alexander Gorshkovspeaking at a press conference before the start of the tournament.

“All figure skating competitions that took place in Krasnoyarsk were organized at the level to which our federation always strives. If we talk about international tournaments, then the Grand Prix stage among juniors will be the first such event, not counting the competitions that took place as part of the Winter Universiade 2019. During this time, Krasnoyarsk has accumulated a lot of experience, many events have been held, and the task of the federation is to support and develop this trend, ”Gorshkov said.