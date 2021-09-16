Figure Skating Grand Prix among juniors in Krasnoyarsk reportage, preview – September 16, 2021

On September 16, the stage of the Junior Grand Prix starts in Krasnoyarsk. The easternmost millionaire of the country is fighting with Chelyabinsk for the title of the Russian capital of figure skating. Over the past two years, the Russian championships among adults and juniors have been held here, and in 2019 figure skaters competed as part of the Winter Universiade. In 2021 – again an international tournament: the junior Grand Prix stage.

We will tell you what is happening in Krasnoyarsk at the start of the competition.

Samodelkina aims to go down in history

14 year old Sophia Samodelkina – one of the strongest juniors in the world. In competitions, she cleanly performed the triple axel and quadruple salchow. The end of last season for the student of Sergei Davydov from CSKA turned out to be blurry – at the Russian Championship among juniors she did not make it into the top three, and at the Moscow championship, which took place at the end of August, she generally became the 12th.

But Sonya came to the stage of the UGP in top form. In official training, she was able to cleanly perform two of the most difficult quads – Lutz and Rittberger.

If Lutz has already obeyed Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova, as well as the American Alice Liu, then not a single girl has performed the rittberger in the competition. This is the only quad that singles have not yet landed. Thus, Samodelkina has a great chance to write herself in history and get into the Guinness Book of Records. To do this, it is necessary to repeat on Saturday in a free program what she did in training on Wednesday.

Krasnoyarsk will host figure skaters before the Olympics

The first skates at the fourth stage of the UGP will start on Thursday. And on Wednesday, a press conference was held here with the participation of local officials and leaders of the FFKKR. The main news that can be isolated from an hour-long conversation with journalists is that Krasnoyarsk will most likely become the main base of skaters before their trip to Beijing.

“Krasnoyarsk is considered as the main base at the final stage of the preparation of our skaters for the Olympic Games in Beijing. Our athletes will go to Beijing from Krasnoyarsk “, – said the head of the federation, Alexander Gorshkov.

The decision looks as logical as possible – the time difference between Beijing and Krasnoyarsk is only one hour, and the infrastructure in the Siberian city is favorable for the visit of the best skaters of the planet.

Local residents will delight Anna Shcherbakova

Singles, hotbeds, dancers and … the reigning world champion will perform on the ice of the Crystal Arena on Thursday Anna Shcherbakova… The general director of the FFKKR Alexander Kogan confirmed the participation of the student Eteri Tutberidze in the opening ceremony of the tournament, where the skater will go on the ice together with local athletes.

“I would like to wish all fans to enjoy the sparkling performances of figure skaters and a bright opening ceremony, which will be attended by the world champion, three-time champion of Russia Anna Shcherbakova, who once won this title on the Krasnoyarsk ice”, – said Kogan.