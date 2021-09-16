Figure skating Junior Grand Prix Krasnoyarsk, Shcherbakova in Krasnoyarsk video rental – September 16, 2021

Russia receives an important figure skating tournament, conducts ideal preparation for it … And in the very first form of the program, the technique breaks down. Nobody could have imagined this for sure. During the performance of the dancers at the fourth stage of the Junior Grand Prix in Krasnoyarsk, the Swiss Timing system broke down, where the scores are calculated and the music of the skaters is played. As a result, the Korean duo sat in the kiss and edge for 10 minutes, and the competition had to be postponed. We haven’t seen anything like this in a competition for a long time.

The most offensive thing is that it was the system that broke. If it was a matter of computers, they would be promptly replaced with spare ones. But this time I had to take a break. It all ended not so sadly – couples and singles performed on time. The time and the opening ceremony did not change. Only ten dance duets were unlucky, which, instead of daytime, were forced to perform late in the evening.

Couple from Togliatti Olga Mamchenkova / Mark Volkov went out on the ice at all at 11 pm.

“We were very upset when we learned that the competition was postponed. It was not easy for the body. In my memory, we have not yet skated in the competition at 11 pm “, – began the interview partner after the performance.

“Tired all day. After all, we still had a training session at 9 in the morning. In general, they went out to the performances a little differently. It was harder “ – picked up the partner.

– What did you think when you learned that the competition is postponed? – I ask the guys.

Volkov: They laughed together and left for the hotel. We didn’t know what to do. As a result, we slept for about three hours. But sleep is not always good.

Mamchenkova: Yes, in the evening we were already sleepy.

– In your memory, were there similar failures with equipment?

Volkov: To be so straight – no. Before leaving, our coach, Oleg Sudakov, told stories from 20 years ago. They were in Germany and for what reasons were forced to perform at 3 o’clock in the morning. In general, he told this story. And then: “Bam!” Almost the same thing happens to us.

But the opening ceremony was gorgeous. The reigning world champion performed together with local skaters on the ice of the Kristall arena Anna Shcherbakova. The ceremonial part of the event began with young skaters entering the ice, who skated with a minimum amount of light in cosmic motives. Later they were joined by Shcherbakova, who performed to the song “Comets” by the Russian singer polnalyubvi. It turned out very impressive!

In the under-tribune room, Shcherbakova handed out cards with her photograph to local children, signed them, and also took pictures with young figure skaters. Among those who wanted to take joint pictures with the world champion, there are even representatives of the Mexican delegation.

Sport24

Sport24

After the opening ceremony, Anya and her mother went to the podium to watch the performances of the singles. But just sitting and enjoying the skates is difficult when you are the reigning world champion. True, those who wanted to take a photo did not bother Shcherbakova – the skater did not refuse anyone.

Sport24

“I am very glad to return to the Krasnoyarsk ice again, here I am always very warmly greeted, especially since the last time I won the Russian championship in this city. I really like Kristall Arena: the ice is beautiful here, and I am very glad that there are spectators here today, because support for athletes is very important ”, – said the skater from the group Eteri Tutberidze.

As for the results of the first day, they are natural and very pleasant.

In ice dancing, Russian duets take 1st, 2nd, 6th, 11th and 13th places.

In pairs – 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th.

In men’s skating – 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 5th and 8th.

Among the guys, the best was Artem Kovalevwith more than 81 points. Over the past six months, two important events have happened in his life. First, he grew to 185 centimeters, becoming one of the tallest singles in the world. Secondly, the athlete left the Evgeni Plushenko Academy. You can read about these changes in Artyom’s interview, which he gave to Sport24 right after the rental.

The second day of the competition will start with girls’ short programs. After them, pairs and singles will compete for medals.