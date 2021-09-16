Flamie became a free agent | CS: GO

Squad player Natus Vincere by CS: GO Egor flamie Vasiliev received free agent status. In the near future, the esportsman will speak for Natus Vincere Junior at WePlay Academy League Season 2.

The COO of NAVI spoke in more detail about the reasons for the decision. Alexey xaoc Kucherov…

Alexey xaoc Kucherov: “Due to the latest team results, the specifics of the RMR system and the uncertainty in working with a six-man squad, we will definitely not be able to use flamie in official matches this season. Considering these factors, as well as the contribution that Yegor made to the development of the discipline and the club as a whole, we decided to grant flamie the status of a free agent so that he would not have any restrictions in his future choice. Despite the fact that Yegor is a veteran of NAVI, he is young, motivated, has a lot of experience and a fantastic aim. I am sure that these characteristics will definitely be in demand for many ambitious teams. “

Flamie played for NAVI from March 2015 to April 2021. During this period, he played in twelve Majors, earned two MVP awards, and was twice among the top twenty players on the HLTV.org rating. Since the end of 2020, Valery B1t Vakhovsky began to replace him in the starting lineup on some maps. In the spring of 2021, Vasiliev was transferred to the reserve due to Valve’s updated rules.

Earlier, an esportsman announced the player’s departure from NAVI Mikhail Dosia Stolyarovand the insider Alexey OverDrive Biryukov suggested that Vasiliev would play for NAVI Junior for some time.