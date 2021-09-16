For the first time in 29 years, a Champions League player made poker in his first match :: Football :: RBC Sport

Ajax striker Sebastien Aller scored four goals in his debut against Sporting. This is the second such case in history, the last time, in 1992, poker was made by the footballer of Milan, Marco van Basten

Ajax striker Sebastien Aller made poker in his first Champions League match in his career. The footballer scored four times in the group stage game against Sporting.

The striker scored his first goal in the second minute, the next time he scored in the ninth minute. He scored the third goal after the break, sending the ball into the goal in the 51st minute. He scored his fourth goal in the 63rd minute.

This is only the second time in the history of the Champions League that a player scored four times in his debut match. In 1992, Marco van Basten succeeded, who at that time was playing for Milan.

The match against Sporting ended in a 5: 1 victory for Ajax, the fifth goal of the Dutch team was scored by Stephen Bergeis. The Portuguese club’s only goal belongs to Paulinho.

In the next round, Ajax will play a match against Besiktas, while Sporting will face Borussia Dortmund.