Four-time Formula 1 champion extended contract with Aston Martin :: Formula 1 :: RBC Sport

Sebastian Vettel has been playing for the team since this season. Also extended the agreement and his partner – Canadian Lance Stroll

Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Lance Stroll of Canada will continue to play for the Aston Martin Formula 1 team next season. This was reported on the team’s website.

The 34-year-old Vettel is a four-time world champion with Red Bull (2010-2013). In 2015, he played for Ferrari, which he left at the end of last season and moved to Aston Martin. He is 12th overall this season with 35 points.

Stroll is 22 years old and made his Formula 1 debut in 2017. He spent 92 races in total and climbed to the podium three times. He has been playing for Aston Martin since 2019. This season he has 24 points and 13th place.

“I look forward to taking part in the next generation of Formula 1 racing. The new technical regulations should give us machines that are capable of participating in a tighter struggle than recently. More exciting races will appeal to both riders and spectators, ”said Vettel.

According to him, the changes are so significant that every team will start from scratch. “This opens up great opportunities for us. I believe in the power of Aston Martin, so I look forward to the start of the 2022 season, ”he added.