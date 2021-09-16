From Zakharyan to Malcolm. How have the prices for Tinkoff RPL players changed since the start of the season?

Whose transfer value has increased and whose has fallen? Who is the most expensive RPL player now? Sporbox.ru analyzes market demand updates according to the popular transfermarkt.com portal.

Young Dynamo are getting more expensive

Apart from the sensational defeat of Dynamo by the newcomer of the top division of Nizhny Novgorod (1: 2), the start of Sandro Schwartz’s team in the new Premier League was generally successful. And this is the great merit of the young attack of the blue and white. Among the players, whose shares rose the most in price, there are also representatives of Zenit, Lokomotiv and Rubin who have confidently started the season.

1. Plus 5 million euros

Arsen Zakharyan, 18 (Dynamo), current appraised value – 9 million

It is not known how serious was the interest in the youngster from Leipzig and Chelsea last summer, but the rumors themselves are not surprising. Zakharyan shows himself very clearly for Dynamo, is not afraid of anything, is useful and it is not by chance that he made his debut for the Russian national team in the crucial match of the World Cup 2024 selection against Croatia (0: 0). Has already scored a goal and three assists in the new Premier League draw.

2. Plus 4 million euros

Oliver Abilgore, 25 (Rubin), 7 million

Oliver Abilgor / Photo: © FC Rubin

Back in December last year, Leonid Slutskiy explained as follows why Rubin did not renew the contract with Dmitry Tarasov: “It so happened that Oliver Abilgor, who, I believe, is one of the best players in the entire league, plays in his position. Plus, he doesn’t get tired, and there is no need to replace him. ” The Dane’s reliable and stable play is gradually being reflected in monetary terms.

3-4. Plus 3.5 million euros

Rifat Zhemaletdinov, 24 (Lokomotiv), 7.5 million; Konstantin Tyukavin (Dynamo), 19 years old, 6.5 million

Photo: © RIA Novosti / Vladimir Fedorenko

Under Marko Nikolic, Zhemaletdinov was given a key role in the design and completion of Lokomotiv’s attacks, which contributes to the player’s rapid progress. Already in the second part of the last championship, Rifat came to the fore, scoring in almost every match. In the current season, he decides for himself and gives excellent passes: he has 8 successful actions in 7 rounds (3 + 5).

Konstantin Tyukavin / Photo: © FC Dynamo

The Dynamo forward is not so effective yet (2 + 1), but he is active, tenacious, energetic, feels the game perfectly and at his age is seen as an extremely promising player. Like Zakharyan, in the September series Tyukavin made his debut in the official match for the main team.

5. Plus 3 million euros

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, 20 years old (Rubin), 18 million; Vilmar Barrios, 27 (Zenit), 18 million

Photo: © RIA Novosti / Maxim Bogodvid

Frankly speaking, it is surprising that the most talented Georgian striker stayed in Russia this summer. “Rubin” flew out of European competition, Khvicha missed a small segment due to injury, now the main thing is not to burn out and continue to progress. The rise in the estimated market value is more the inertia of the previous crazy upward movement than a characteristic of the performances at the beginning of the new season.

Vilmar Barrios / Photo: © Chloe Knott – Danehouse / Contributor / Getty Images Sport / Gettyimages.ru

As for the Colombian, then here we are talking just about the current merits. Consider the excellent performance of the nominal defensive midfielder in an unusual position in the center of defense against the champion of the Champions League Chelsea. In the national championship in Ufa, there was an annoying scoring error that cost Zenit a victory, but in general Barrios is reliable, stable and extremely efficient.

Besides

Note that three forwards have risen in price by 2 million euros each. Lokomotiv forward Fedor Smolov leads the RPL scorers race with 6 goals and returned to the leading role in the Russian national team. Zenit and Krasnodar scorers are just one goal behind him, Serdar Azmun and John Cordoba respectively. The Iranian in the summer was close to leaving for the European top championship, did not have a shortage of offers, but in the end he remained in Russia, and now he is the most expensive player in the RPL (estimated cost – 25 million). The Colombian immediately adapted to the new club and overnight became the leader of the bulls’ attacks. Transfermarkt estimates it at 17 million euros, noting that Cordoba has never been worth more in his entire career.

More was expected from them?

1-5. Minus 2 million euros

Malcolm, 24 (Zenit), 22 million

Malcom / Photo: © FC Zenit

In early August, the Brazilian striker became Olympic champion by scoring a golden goal in the final against Spain. At the tournament in Tokyo, he came out on substitutions, but at the decisive moment he got a good idea of ​​the counterattack. In the Russian championship, Malcolm also added, and by the fall, finally, he came healthy to the group stage of the Champions League. But let’s not forget that a few years ago Roma and Barcelona quarreled over him, the estimated transfer value reached 45 million euros, and expectations were clearly higher. It’s not about a promising guy from Brazil, who considers the RPL as a springboard for moving to the highest level, but about a potential top, which, alas, has not yet been properly revealed. Hence the permanent price slide.

Mario Fernandez, 30 (CSKA), 16 million

Mario Fernandez / Photo: © RIA Novosti / Sergey Pivovarov

In two years, the assessed value of Mario has almost halved: in June 2019, it reached the highest mark of 30 million.At the same time, it cannot be said that the naturalized Russian has abruptly surrendered, has ceased to pull the previous functions. He is habitually extremely active and effective on his right flank, his departure from the Russian national team is undoubtedly a great loss, and his leadership role in CSKA is beyond doubt. This is probably a complex of factors: age, more frequent injuries, unsuccessful performances of CSKA in European competitions in the last two seasons and the Russian national team at Euro.

Thank you, Mario. But what’s next?

Grzegorz Krychowiak, 31 (Lokomotiv / Krasnodar), 13 million

Grzegorz Krychowiak / Photo: © FC Krasnodar

The Polish station wagon quickly adapted to Russia, became the leading player of Lokomotiv, the leader in game and spirit. But at the end of July he unexpectedly moved to Krasnodar, although he played the first matches of the season in the usual red and green colors. According to transfermarkt, the transfer cost only 4 million euros. This is an important factor in the assessment, plus in January the midfielder will turn 32, plus at Euro he let the national team down, earning a removal in the match lost with Slovakia as a result. And last Monday he again received a completely optional red card already in the match for Krasnodar against Rostov (1: 1).

Anton Miranchuk, 25 (Lokomotiv), 10 million

Anton Miranchuk / Photo: © FC Lokomotiv

After his brother Alexei left for Atalanta in the summer 2020 window, Anton, on the one hand, automatically, on the other, quite confidently began to take on leadership functions in the rebuilding team under the new head coach Nikolic. I spent the first months convincingly and effectively, but then dropped out for a long time due to injury. In the spring, the starting line-up was already formed, and the railroad workers had an excellent winning streak. There was no point in changing something in the game, because Anton was content with exits from the bench and did not always show himself brightly. He entered the new season with you introductory, only he got even less time, and at the end of August there was a new injury. In the current championship Miranchuk played only 72 minutes …

Remy Cabella, 31 (Krasnodar), 9 million

Photo: © FC Krasnodar

The Frenchman has a technical arsenal, vision of the field, performing skills – all this is in abundance, but he lacks stability and somewhere, perhaps, leadership qualities. At the start, he played in all seven rounds, scoring a goal and two assists. But the main one in the attack of the “bulls” today is definitely Cordoba. Cabella could have doubled the number of goals scored last Monday, but missed a penalty in the match against Rostov.