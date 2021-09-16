From zero to infinity. How much Bitcoin is actually worth

MOSCOW, September 12 – PRIME, Valeria Knyaginina. Bitcoin in the outgoing week again demonstrated increased volatility – however, usual for this cryptocurrency. On Tuesday, its cost exceeded 52 thousand dollars, but literally a few hours later it again collapsed by almost 10%. Analysts expect bitcoin to return to the $ 50,000 mark next week – if, of course, the stars are formed well.

This is a standard situation for the cryptocurrency market, and bitcoin is a prime example. So, in February, within eight days after Tesla announced that it had invested $ 1.5 billion in bitcoin and was going to accept bitcoins as payment for its products, the rate rose above the coveted $ 50 thousand. However, in May 2021, Elon Musk announced that Tesla was suspending accepting payments for electric vehicles in bitcoins due to the non-environmentally friendly method of mining cryptocurrencies. As a result, Bitcoin fell 15% to $ 46,200.

This time, news from El Salvador was the catalyst for a new round of volatility. The Central American country recognized bitcoin as a means of payment and announced the acquisition of 400 units of this cryptocurrency. However, on the very first day of launch, the state-owned crypto wallet Chivo was turned off due to technical problems. All this first raised and then brought down the quotes.

How long will the impact of news on the rate of the world’s first cryptocurrency and what is the real cost of bitcoin, experts told the Prime agency.

YOUNG YES EARLY

The volatility of cryptocurrencies in general is due to the relatively low liquidity compared to classic markets. The cryptocurrency market is very young, and, of course, along with its development, volatility will decrease, says Viktor Dorokhov, professor of the Digital Economy program at the RUDN Institute of World Economy and Business.

“Despite the growth in the number of crypto investors, trading and investing in cryptocurrencies is still more of a niche product, which leads to sharp price spikes due to the lack of market depth,” adds Aaron Chomsky, head of investment department at ICB Fund.

Bitcoin is volatile, just like any other commodity listed on the exchange at the time when it just started trading. It is with such assets that it is correct to compare the first cryptocurrency today, the analyst believes.

Some strategists believe that in the future, the capitalization of bitcoin, which is called digital gold, will equal that of the precious metal after its volatility has smoothed out. For gold, this path took about 30 years, while bitcoin is only 12 years old, so the problem of growth is obvious.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s 60-day Volatility Index is around 3.5%. It is important to note that since 2011, the peak values ​​have a downward trend: 2011 – 16.11%, 2013 – 14.59%, a relatively recent peak in March 2020 – 10.88%.

At the same time, the turbulence of the exchange rate can be caused both by the actions of major players and the appearance of unexpected regulatory news. The absence of definitively built “rules of the game” makes the market extremely sensitive to the statements of financial authorities and officials, Chomsky explains.

In his opinion, the situation can be aggravated by the high leverage available to players for crypto derivatives – assets derived from cryptocurrencies. Currently, leading players have begun to limit them to 25x, although until recently it was possible to open a position in an amount 200 times more than the investors’ own funds.

The impact of this factor can be illustrated by the events of September 7, when Bitcoin plummeted by 11% on liquidations of long positions in crypto derivatives by $ 2.9 billion. Profit taking after a 75% rally in the five weeks from July lows reached levels of massive triggering of protective orders, which led to a self-sustaining wave of selling.

WHAT IS THE REAL PRICE OF BITCOIN?

The experts do not have an unambiguous answer to this question, moreover, their assessments differ dozens of times. The key benchmark for determining the real value of bitcoin is the cost of its production, says Dorokhov.

“You need to understand that for its production, electricity is spent, capital expenditures on equipment, work of employees, etc. are realized. Therefore, bitcoin is an asset with a real economy, moreover, deflationary due to limited emission,” the expert explains.

In his opinion, at the current moment the cost can reach about 20 thousand dollars.

Chomsky has a different calculation method. He believes that the real price of any asset traded on an exchange is a consensus between buyers and sellers.

“As such, bitcoin has no fundamental value – it is not backed by real assets. But behind it there is an algorithm that limits the emission of coins, which has a final parameter of 21 million,” the expert says.

Bitcoin is bought mainly by those who have lost the guidelines for the fundamental price of real assets due to the unprecedented stimulus measures of the central banks of the leading countries of the world. That is, this asset is perceived as insurance against inflation, as the digital equivalent of gold, Chomsky explains.

“If we start from the popular thesis that in the future the capitalization of the first cryptocurrency will be equal to that of gold ($ 11.43 trillion at the time of this writing), then Bitcoin should cost $ 544,000, which is 11.7 times its current price. “, – he calculated.

However, growth to these values, if this hypothesis is correct, can take years. The path will be thorny amid pressure from regulators, including due to the upcoming widespread launch of their own national digital currencies, which do not need competition in the form of a capital preservation tool, concluded Chomsky.