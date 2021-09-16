From zero to infinity. How much Bitcoin is actually worth

MOSCOW, September 12 – PRIME, Valeria Knyaginina. Bitcoin in the outgoing week again demonstrated increased volatility – however, usual for this cryptocurrency. On Tuesday, its cost exceeded 52 thousand dollars, but literally a few hours later it again collapsed by almost 10%. Analysts expect bitcoin to return to the $ 50,000 mark next week – if, of course, the stars are formed well.

This is a standard situation for the cryptocurrency market, and bitcoin is a prime example. So, in February, within eight days after Tesla announced that it had invested $ 1.5 billion in bitcoin and was going to accept bitcoins as payment for its products, the rate rose above the coveted $ 50 thousand. However, in May 2021, Elon Musk announced that Tesla was suspending accepting payments for electric vehicles in bitcoins due to the non-environmentally friendly method of mining cryptocurrencies. As a result, Bitcoin fell 15% to $ 46,200.

This time, news from El Salvador was the catalyst for a new round of volatility. The Central American country recognized bitcoin as a means of payment and announced the acquisition of 400 units of this cryptocurrency. However, on the very first day of launch, the state-owned crypto wallet Chivo was turned off due to technical problems. All this first raised and then brought down the quotes.

How long will the impact of news on the rate of the world’s first cryptocurrency and what is the real cost of bitcoin, experts told the Prime agency.

YOUNG YES EARLY

The volatility of cryptocurrencies in general is due to the relatively low liquidity compared to classic markets. The cryptocurrency market is very young, and, of course, along with its development, volatility will decrease, says Viktor Dorokhov, professor of the Digital Economy program at the RUDN Institute of World Economy and Business.