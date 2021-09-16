Full Xbox exclusive: 343 Industries says no plans to release Halo 5 on PC

Cloud service database leaked earlier this week GeForce NOW, where, among other things, the yet unannounced PC ports of exclusives were mentioned Playstation and other console games.

NVIDIA later commented on the leak and confirmed that the list is real, but is only used “for internal tracking and testing.” The presence of this or that project in it does not at all mean that it will definitely come out. In particular, this applies to the computer version of the shooter Halo 5: Guardianswhich is not currently planned …

According to the community manager 343 Industries Brian Jarrard, the studio is not going to port the fifth part of Halo to PC, as it is now completely immersed in work on Halo: Infinite and Halo: The Master Chief Collection…

As Jarrard clarified, mention of Halo 5: Guardians in the GeForce NOW database may be related to the map editor Halo 5: Forge which, unlike the main game, is also available on PC.

“It may have been related to H5: Forge, but I can confirm that there are no plans to release H5 on PC. We know there is a demand for it, but as we stated earlier, this is not part of our plans. as the studio is fully focused on Infinite and MCC. Never say never, but nothing is currently being developed. “

Maybe this was for “H5: Forge” but I can confirm there are no plans to bring H5 to PC. We know there’s some demand for it, but as we’ve stated before, not in the cards as the studio is fully focused on Infinite and MCC. Will never say never, but nothing underway currently – Brian Jarrard (@ ske7ch) September 13, 2021

Halo 5: Guardians was released exclusively for Xbox One in October 2015. Halo: Infinite will be released 8 december simultaneously on all current Xbox and PC.

Read also: Action movie “Eraser” will survive budget restart on TV without Schwarzenegger…