Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

From March 1, 2022, manufacturers want to oblige to pre-install four more domestic applications on smartphones, gadgets and electronics. A service for listening to music, an application for reading books, an online store and a service for conferences will become mandatory. The corresponding amendments to the current government decree were developed by the Ministry of Digital Science. On Thursday, September 16, Izvestia writes about this with reference to the document.

According to the publication, the department has prepared a list of technically complex goods on which Russian software should be installed. At the same time, the project does not indicate the categories of products on which it is proposed to install applications, as well as the names of programs that must be preinstalled. The newspaper writes that they will be chosen on the basis of the annual rating of their popularity, which is compiled by the Ministry of Digital Science.

The press service of the department told the publication that the expansion of the list of software for mandatory pre-installation on gadgets is carried out in accordance with the decision of the government commission on digital development.

According to Anton Guskov, a representative of the RATEK Association of Trade Companies and Manufacturers of Electrical Household and Computer Equipment, the measure will create a serious burden on the industry, and the expansion of the list is quick and unjustified, since the obligation to pre-install domestic software came into force six months ago, this is an absolutely new and “raw” regulation , on which there are still many questions.

Earlier, the Ministry of Digital Development explained the benefits of the law on the mandatory pre-installation of Russian software. According to officials, the pre-installation of the software is part of a strategy aimed at import substitution and the development of Russian digital products. The law on mandatory pre-installation of Russian software on smartphones came into force on April 1.