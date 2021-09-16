Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

LG has announced an 8K Direct View LED TV. This is reported by CNEt.

The oldest model in the series of premium TVs from LG has a diagonal of 325 inches and a resolution of 8K. The line also includes devices with a diagonal of up to 108 inches and resolution from Full HD. The devices are targeted at private clients and business use.

The top model of the line differs from the rest in that the distance between the centers of the pixels is about 0.9 millimeters, which corresponds to the MicroLED standard. Also, the presented TV weighs about a ton and requires qualified specialists to install and maintain it. The flagship model with 8K resolution costs 1.7 million dollars, or about 123 million rubles.

According to journalists, DVLED TVs of this size emit not only light, but also heat – “like incandescent lamps.” According to the technical specifications, the device produces 56,592 British thermal units per hour (BTU), which is equivalent to 16.5 kilowatts. In this case, to cool the device or the room in which it is located, an additional cooling system may be needed.

LG has a three-year warranty on device service. The exact timing of the appearance of DVLED TVs on sale has not been reported.

In July, Sony introduced a line of TVs with an intelligent Bravia XR processor in Russia. The most expensive TV in the line – Bravia XR Master Z9J – is distinguished by the presence of an 85-inch matrix with Full Array LED and 8K resolution, support for high dynamic range HDR and costing about a million rubles.