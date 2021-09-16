Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Taiwanese consumers intend to force Apple to sell smartphones with a charging adapter again. This is reported by the publication Appleinsider.

A posting on the local consumer fund website says shoppers are disappointed that the charging adapter and earbuds are missing from the iPhone box. Representatives of the initiative group noted that concern for the environment is important, but the smartphone manufacturer should not infringe on consumers’ rights. Community lawyers demanded that the local regulator investigate the incident and threatened Apple to go to court.

Related materials Margin of safety. Apple released the iPad with a computer processor. Why does he need such power?

“If a phone manufacturer makes a device but does not include a charger or charging cable, of course, consumers will not be able to turn on and use the phone normally,” it said.

Hsu Tse-yu, secretary general of the local Consumer Fund, said that selling an iPhone without an adapter was tantamount to a hidden price increase as the consumer had to purchase the charger separately. Representatives of the organization do not consider wired headphones, which also disappeared from the iPhone, as an important accessory. However, in their opinion, Apple should somehow compensate for their absence – for example, reduce the cost of a smartphone.

Apple stopped bundling its phones with a charging adapter and wired headphones with the release of the iPhone 12 in October 2020. The company explained this step with environmental concerns. In the spring, the Brazilian São Paulo Consumer Protection Authority fined Apple R $ 10.5 million for selling an iPhone without accessories.