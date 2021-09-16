Games: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Sony’s next generation console has received a major update with new features. This was reported on the company’s website.

The September PlayStation 5 Update is rolling out globally and is available for download on consoles from September 15th. One of the main options was the ability to expand the internal memory of the device using an M.2 SSD slot. The external memory can be used to download PS5 and PS4 games. The drive must meet the requirements of the set-top box.

Another feature is support for three-dimensional sound on the built-in TV speakers. According to Sony, this feature allows you to hear the soundtrack from titles just like in compatible branded headsets. In addition, Sony engineers have updated the PS Remote Play service for remotely launching and broadcasting content from the set-top box. The update allows this option to work via the mobile Internet.

Also with the update, Sony has allowed users to swap PS5 control center controls and improved the Game Base section. With the update, a fourth type of built-in rewards for gamers called “Leader” has appeared. In addition, the console will automatically record videos with the passage of “important moments” from the games.

The possibility of expanding the PS5’s internal memory became known during the announcement of the console in 2020. In July, Sony allowed third-party SSDs to be used by beta test participants.