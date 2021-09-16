Google has released branded chips for the release of Pixel 6

Google has resorted to an extremely unusual way of promoting its products. Prior to the launch of the Google Pixel 6 smartphone, the company released a TV ad for the new product, and the Japanese subsidiary showed great creativity and handed out thousands of packaging styled after the new model.

“Finally, there is a new Google chip. We will deliver the freshly made “chips” to the first 10,000 people. The new Google Pixel 6 smartphone will arrive this fall. Before the release of the first Google smartphone with the original chip, we have prepared “original chips” that will allow you to evaluate the new message as soon as possible. “, – says on the site specially created for the project.

For Russian-speaking people, linking chips and chips can be difficult, but in fact there is a funny play on words: English Chips can mean both “chips” (exactly in the plural) and “chips”. However, such a promotion is very unusual for Google – the company rarely resorts to such spectacular promotions.