Hailey Bieber wore black glasses at the Met Gala out of emotion

Fans of the former lover of Justin Bieber cannot accept that the model became the singer’s wife.

24-year-old darling of Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber – Haley Bieber – hid her tears under dark glasses at the Met Gala.

We will remind, not so long ago, the annual charity event in New York Met Gala took place. The Bieber couple appeared on the carpet of the legendary American party. Justin and his wife Hailey have opted for black and monochrome this year.

The singer came out on the red carpet in wide palazzo trousers and an oversized jacket. And his beloved posed in a fitted dress with a deep neckline and sparkling stones. However, later Hailey complemented her image with an accessory that she was not going to wear initially.

The model did not have time to appear on the red carpet, as insults from the fans of Selena Gomez rained down on her. Haters began to chant the name of Justin Bieber’s ex-lover. They never came to terms with the separation of the star couple and the artist’s marriage to Hayley.

Justin Bieber talks about his condition after breaking up with Selena GomezDuring the interview, the singer shared some frank details.

Bieber’s wife could not cope with emotions and burst into tears right on the red carpet. Bieber gently wiped away the tears of the chosen one with the words “do not cry, do not cry.” However, further Hailey began to pose in sunglasses to hide her tear-stained eyes.

See also:

There are even more interesting videos on our YouTube channel.