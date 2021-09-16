“Hartley has no motivation to create. Waiting for spring and settlement under the contract “, Shevchenko reports about” Avangard “- Hockey

Journalist Alexey Shevchenko commented on the KHL championship match between Metallurg and Avangard (7: 4)

Avangard has shown that their concept does not work. The team’s trump cards remained: power struggle, blocked shots, but that’s all. With such an arsenal, one cannot count on serious victories.

And Bob Hartley has no motivation to create. He has already hinted that this season is the last in his career, so now the Canadian is just waiting for spring to be fully paid off under the contract. He does what he must, but, as Kvartalnov says, without fanaticism.

In the attack, there is already no one to look at. The degradation of Sergei Tolchinsky continues, but it is not the striker who has lowered his demands on himself, but simply the smart forward is placed in such conditions that it is impossible to create.

There is also Korban Knight, yes, in part – Peter Tseglarik, but the latter clearly does not understand what is happening. The statistics are excellent, but they do not affect the result. It is unpleasant to look at such a “Vanguard”.

The team reminds itself of the times of the Slovak specialist Rostislav Chada, who also tried to make a defensive team. But he was quickly fired.

We have already said a lot of good things about Metallurg, while there were no reasons for disappointment. I liked how the team played on the defensive, despite having conceded four goals. At key moments, everyone acted strictly and accurately. Ilya Vorobyov is on the right path, “Shevchenko wrote.

Crazy shootout between Magnitka and Vanguard: 11 goals for two, Goldobin is the main star of the match