How Apple Watch Series 7 is different from Apple Watch 6

More recently, Apple’s annual autumn presentation took place, at which new products from the company were presented to us. It seems that Apple has been at a technological dead end lately. New devices lack any unique features and capabilities. Before the September event, many analysts expressed their opinions about future gadgets, and very few of them came true. Today I propose to talk about the Apple Watch 7 line of smart watches and answer my question: a what’s new in Apple Watch Series 7…

Of course, the main event for which a huge number of users gather at the screens is new iPhone 13… Also, I think, many were waiting for the updated iPad Mini 6. The tablet turned out to be really bomb. There is even nothing to argue about. Frameless screen, 2nd generation Apple Pencil support and much more made him a true compact tablet guru.

The main feature of Apple Watch Series 7

The first and, perhaps, the main innovation is the display of new devices. The screen of the new watch, according to the company, will have a 20% larger area compared to last year’s version and 50% larger than in Series 3. Apparently, almost completely got rid of the frames here. They have become smaller by as much as 40%. This is really great if you are browsing content on your watch or opening apps like Telegram or your email client.

The amount of text on the new display will be doubled. I think that now, when viewing notifications, you almost never have to use the Digital Crown. For example, I am left-handed and I also wear a watch on my left hand. Every time I need to scroll through a message in a messenger, it’s a whole task for me. Apple Watch 7 partially solves this problem.

Apple also increased the brightness of the display. Now he 70% brighter indoors, inactive with Always On enabled… Even the brightest sun will not prevent you from using your smart gadget. In general, I don’t really like Apple’s policy of comparing in percentages. We all understand that for a qualitative analysis it is necessary to see clear numbers. They are not here.

Apple Watch 7 new colors

The entire Apple presentation took place on the example of the Apple Watch in dark green, which hints to us adding new colors to the lineup. Green looks very much even nothing. The color turned out to be quite practical and should fit into any bow. It doesn’t matter if you are dressed in a business suit or are going for a walk with your dog. I think it will be even more popular than last year’s blue. Exactly what is needed.

Another important innovation was increased strength wearable device. At the presentation, we were told that this is the first Apple Watch protected according to IP6X standard… In addition, the new display should be much more resistant to damage and minor scratches. Readers of our Telegram chat already believe that Apple watches can cope with life’s difficulties without any problems. Many said that they did not even use protective glass, because they did not see the point in it. Therefore, regarding the strength, the point here is very controversial.

How many Apple Watch 7 charges

Those who buy Apple Watch for the first time often complain about the autonomy of this gadget. I am sure that if at the presentation in Cupertino they had not said anything about the opening hours, Tim Cook would have been personally showered with tomatoes directly from the hall (taking into account that the event was held in a remote format).

The company “completely reimagined” the charger architecture and added a USB-C cable for fast charging. Now it will take only 45 minutes for the watch to charge up to 80%… This is 33% faster than the Series 6. At the same time, the battery life itself remains at the level of 18 hours. For those who sleep in a watch and monitor their sleep indicators, Apple has added a memo stating that even 8 minutes of charging will be enough for you to monitor your sleep.

By the way, right at the time of writing this text, I noticed that the clock had sat down. Oh, what a pity. In fact, it seems to me that this autonomy is worthless. You can brag about the new features and the availability of Pilates and winter sports in training mode as much as you want, but what’s the point if the clock is dead. In the comments, I ask the owners of the watch to answer the question: Are you ready to sacrifice some functions for the sake of greater autonomy? Personally, I’m ready.

New workout modes in Apple Watch 7

As for the training, the work was really worthwhile. In addition to Pilates and winter sports, a new cycling regimen has been added. Now Apple Watch learn to understand when you pedal, and will also be able to notify emergency services about a fall from a bike.

The new Fitness + service, which is about to come to us in Russia, will work in excellent conjunction with the watch. I have already told about him AppleInsider.ru journalist Ivan Gerasimov… Must-read for all Apple Watch owners.

Let me remind you that Apple did not announce the start of sales of a new line of watches, limiting itself to the phrase “On sale later this fall.” In the US, the Apple Watch Series 7 will cost $ 399. The Series 3, SE and the new 7 remain in the lineup.