How Daniil Medvedev can bypass Djokovic and become the 1st racket, how many points will burn and where you can earn, layouts

But for this, the Russian will have to win all the tournaments by the end of the year. Will he cope?

After winning the US Open – 2021 Daniil Medvedev now boasts a “Helmet” in its trophy collection. As a matter of fact, of the most important tennis achievements for a Russian to be “complete”, it only remains to win the Davis Cup as part of the Russian national team, win Olympic gold and become the first racket in the world. Isn’t it time for him to swing for the 1st place in the ranking?





Russian miracle in America! Daniil Medvedev won the US Open and stripped Djokovic of the Grand Slam

Daniil Medvedev, even before the US Open – 2021, had victories in tournaments of all ATP categories – ATP-250, ATP-500, ATP Masters – 1000, ATP Finals and the ATP Team Cup. Success in New York allowed the Russian to put a tick in another important column – the victory in the Grand Slam tournament. Now he has to win the Olympics, the Davis Cup and lead the world rankings.

The publication is available on the Instagram of ATP Tennis TV. Video rights reserved by ATP.

In an interview with the Championship correspondent, Daniil tried to prioritize his immediate plans and goals: “If we talk about priorities, the Olympic Games would be in the first place, but they will not be for another three years. The most realistic goal now is the Davis Cup. We have, I’m not afraid to say, the best team in the world at the moment, with four players in the top 30. Nobody has such a thing. If we talk about the first racket of the world, I was many times not so far from this and said that if you become the first racket, then only when the “Helmet” is won. Now he is, but Novak won three and played in the final of the fourth, so the first place is rightfully his. I don’t even have a mathematical chance until the end of the season, I have to play all the matches of the year and win them. This is a little bit out of the fantasy world. I hope that I will tick all this off throughout my career. I will try my best. “





“I’ll do a Gnabry-style victory celebration sometime.” Medvedev thought about new goals

In fact, Daniel is wrong – he has theoretical chances of becoming the first racket of the world at the end of the season. But for this, the Russian will have to win all the tournaments by the end of the year. We will tell you in detail how Medvedev can bypass Djokovic. Let’s not forget about Daniel’s pursuers, who, in case of his unsuccessful performance, can displace the Russian from the 2nd place.





“I want to see in my box only those with whom I work.” Who is behind Medvedev’s successes

After the completion of the US Open – 2021, in the updated ATP ranking for September 13, Daniel still takes 2nd place and is now 1353 points behind Djokovic. It is important to note that by the end of the season, both will have burned out a significant amount of points earned during this period in 2019 and 2020. In particular, both will disappear from the rating of 1000 points for the title in Paris (Novak won in 2019, and Daniel – in 2020). Another of the big losses for Daniel is 1500 points for winning the ATP Finals and 1000 points for Shanghai. And Djokovic also had a title in Tokyo (500). As a result, if we now cross out all the points that will somehow burn out before the end of the year, then the difference between the Serb and the Russian will increase to 3000 points. The closest persecutors of Medvedev are Tsitsipas and Zverev – will lose fewer points, but our tennis player will still have a small margin.

And now, after we mentally crossed out all the points “burning out” before the end of the season, we need to see where and how much you can earn. The closest tournament will be the Indian Wells Masters, which have been moved this year from March to October. 1000 points are at stake here. The loser in the final will receive 600. Next comes a bunch of two Russian tournaments – Moscow and St. Petersburg, belonging to the ATP-250 category. Although more points are played in Vienna – 500, nevertheless, we are not considering this competition for Daniel this year, since he said that he would not participate in the tournament, which is going on in parallel with the Russian one. There are still the Masters in Paris (1000 points) and the ATP Final Championship (1500 in case of all five victories in the tournament). Thus, if Daniel wins all these tournaments, then by the end of the season he will cover the gap with Djokovic.

Tournaments to be played before the end of the season: 7-17.10. Indian Wells – 1000 points per win

18-24.10. Kremlin Cup – 250

25-31.10. St. Petersburg – 250 (Vienna – 500)

1-7.11. Paris – 1000

14-21.11. Final championship – 1500

Total – 4000 (maximum amount)

But here the question arises – how will Novak play after a painful defeat in the final of the US Open – 2021, and will he finish the season ahead of schedule? In short, Daniil can theoretically bypass Djokovic only if he wins all the tournaments, and the Serb does not significantly add anything to his rating piggy bank. Will the Russian cope with this task? Let’s see, because not everyone believed in Medvedev’s victory in New York either.