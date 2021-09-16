How much do referees earn in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and Champions League?

A referee is one of the most difficult professions in football: every referee’s decision is analyzed and checked under a microscope by managers, players, experts and fans. Even the introduction of the BAP has not made the judiciary easier, as the new technology to limit the number of errors continues to cause a lot of controversy.

But how much do referees working in the top European championships earn? According to a Goal study, in the UK, the referee’s salary depends on the league level. Referees for amateur matches work on an individual basis and can receive between 23 and 27 euros per game. The fee depends on the local football associations.

The semi-professional referees serving the lower league matches of the English football pyramid receive not only a match fee, but also travel compensation. The referees are paid around € 95 per game and cover travel expenses to and from the match.

The best in the UK are the Premier League referees: they receive a salary plus a match fee. The top division judges in England can earn up to € 82,165 per year. They are paid a basic annual fee of 45,191 to 49,300 euros, depending on experience, as well as 1,350 euros per match. Championship referees receive the same basic annual fee, but they are paid only 705 euros to work on each game.

Unlike England, where the referees are entitled to a basic annual fee, as well as payments for work on matches, the referees of the rest of the top European championships receive money only for each game separately. The highest rate is in La Liga, where the referee is paid 6 thousand euros per game. The best referees in Germany and Italy receive a little more than half of this amount – 3,700 and 3,500 euros, respectively. In Ligue 1, referees earn € 2,800 per match. In the Portuguese championship – 1,200 euros.

UEFA Champions League referees are paid based on experience. For example, the maximum amount that an elite referee can earn is € 6,400. Referees of the second level are entitled to a payment of 4,400 euros per match, referees of the third level – 800 euros.

