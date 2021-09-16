Injuries of the Russian national team players – Karavaev, Cheryshev, Samoshnikov, Zobnin: what is happening

The Russian national team players continue to be eliminated due to injuries. Very unpleasant news for head coach Valery Karpin, because in less than a month our national team will hold the most important meetings of the 2022 World Cup qualifying round with Slovakia (October 8) and Slovenia (October 11). It is not clear who to play in these matches. A real epidemic.

Recall that in the first period of Karpin’s work with the national team, the team lost defenders Mario Fernandez (CSKA), Dmitry Chistyakov (Zenit), Sergei Petrov (Krasnodar) and midfielders Alexander Golovin (Monaco), Daniil Fomin (Dynamo) and Alexey Ionov (Krasnodar). Moreover, Fernandez, tired of injuries, even announced his retirement in the Russian national team. Then there were suggestions that these injuries could be associated with a change in the medical headquarters of the national team and the activities of the new physical training coach Luis Martinez. However, Karpin’s talk about excessive loads caused a smile.

“For you to understand, we have not had a single workout, even with average loads. All of our workouts are below average or recovery. As Leonid Slutsky said, there is no time to train in the national team. We play and recover. Look at the calendar and you will see that we have no time to train, ”said the head coach.





Mario Fernandez retired from the Russian national team. We explain why

Indeed, according to the “Championship”, the injuries of the players of the Russian national team were mainly in-game. Fernandez, during the match with Croatia, felt discomfort in the knee joint, which had already bothered the defender earlier. During a meeting with Cyprus, Golovin felt a sharp pain in his thigh: the examination revealed muscle damage. After the first training session, Petrov’s shin injury, received in the last round of the RPL, made itself felt. Chistyakov simply twisted his ankle in the pre-game session – the defender quickly returned to duty and has already played against Chelsea in the Champions League. Fomin complained of back pain during the warm-up. The midfielder was sent to the club for additional diagnostics, and he also took part in the 7th round of the RPL. Ionov, having received a pause, entered the field both with Malta and in the Russian championship.

In fact, the situation in the Russian national team is not unique. For example, the predecessor of the current head coach of the team, Stanislav Cherchesov, also complained about a large number of losses. After the defeat from Serbia (0: 5), when answering a question about resignation, he generally spoke about two dozen absent players!

“Why should I be dismissed? Due to the fact that 20 people are not on the team? Am I to blame for this? Well, not 20 … How many – 14? Lost 5: 0? So what? 5: 0 will give us more, ”Cherchesov explained.





The Russian team has problems. Karpin lost seven players in a week

It seemed that nothing terrible was happening for Karpin, but after the resumption of club tournaments, the players of the Russian national team were eliminated one after the other. First it became known that Zenit defender Vyacheslav Karavaev returned from the national team with a leg injury. The timing of his recovery is not reported, but, according to Sergei Semak, Karavaev’s injury was quite serious. Then another flank defensive player, Ilya Samoshnikov from Rubin, was eliminated. In the match with Ural, he was taken away from the field by the arms, after which he was taken by ambulance to the clinic. Samoshnikov has a suspicion of a sprain, and, fortunately, he avoided a fracture. If the Russian national team were to play this week, it would mean that Karpin lost almost all full-backs for the 2022 World Cup qualification matches!

There are new losses in the middle line as well. Our legionnaire from Valencia Denis Cheryshev was replaced due to injury in the match of the 4th round of Examples with Osasuna. The left winger left the field holding on to his knee, and the examination revealed that Cheryshev had a collateral ligament sprain. Denis is predicted to miss a month or a month and a half.

Finally, on Wednesday, September 15, Roman Zobnin was taken to the infirmary. In the match of the first round of the Europa League group stage against Legia, the Spartak midfielder asked for a substitution in the first half. We are waiting for news about his injury and hope that Zobnin will recover as soon as possible.

Probably, Karpin is already afraid like the plague of every next game of his compilers for club teams. The trauma epidemic lengthens the list of victims almost every day. The new coach of the Russian national team is wildly unlucky.