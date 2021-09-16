iPhone 13 disappointing, but I’ll buy it for a feature that Android doesn’t have

One of the most important presentations of this year took place yesterday. No matter how we feel about Apple, it still often sets a trend in the market and its events cause genuine interest. Even those who, at the mere mention of the iPhone, start to twitch their eyes nervously, will still glimpse at the news feeds the day after the announcement. At least to say that this time there was nothing interesting again. Usually I support all manufacturers and I understand that even small innovations are very difficult in our time. But this time I will agree that really nothing really interesting was presented. Except, perhaps, one function that is likely to make me buy a new iPhone 13. And in the Pro version.

The new feature relates to the camera. Therefore, first I will tell you a little about what it is in general. iPhone camera as a phenomenon, and only then I will go directly to what I said in the title of this article. Therefore, either read to the end, and I will try so that you do not lose the essence of the narrative, or simply go through the table of contents below to the desired section.

Why the iPhone camera is worse than other phones

The iPhone camera has always attracted a lot of interest. Although it does not offer some kind of insane resolution (which often only hurts), it does not have a bunch of unnecessary functions and it cannot do unnecessary 100x zooms to anyone. Actually, it is these functions that allow cameras of other brands to score points and rise in the ratings much higher than Cupertin smartphones. In particular, this applies to the long-suffering DxOMark, which was not criticized only by the lazy.

Why iPhone cameras are better than Android cameras

But the iPhone has one very nice feature – it just takes good pictures. Not the ones that need to be overemphasized by twisting the contrast. He just fixes the world as it isand it is beautiful in itself when viewed from the right angle. The iPhone camera does not seek to embellish anything, although it has a system of improvements – it just makes pictures natural.

However, if there is still some discussion with regard to photography, then the video capabilities of the iPhone are significantly superior to what all competitors can offer, I’m not afraid of this word. Movies on iPhone are high quality, smooth, balanced in terms of dynamic range and just beautiful…

At the next presentation, Apple always tries not to redraw everything from scratch and not to change the very philosophy of the camera, but to modify it a little, carefully adding a new function that does not spoil what it was, but only makes it better. Let the phone in many ways and loses to competitors on Android, including taste differences, but the camera cannot be taken away from him. Even if you say now that she looks ugly, many will agree with this, but she shoots well, period!

Movie mode in the iPhone 13 Pro camera

The function that this time was given to the new phone is called “Film effect”. I shoot a lot with my phone camera and sometimes I even try to do something artistic. I do not pretend to recognize my talents and do it for myself, but the new effect will make the picture much more professional.

Remember how in a movie one actor turns back, and the focus smoothly but quickly moves to the character standing behind him, or to the objects in the background that he is looking at. Exactly focusing keeps the viewer’s attention… And at the same time it simulates our vision. We cannot equally sharply see the person we are talking to and the advertising sign behind him. It has been successfully used in cinema for a long time.

Now the iPhone offers such a function. In the new mode, when a person is in the frame and he looks into her, the focus is on him. As soon as he turns around or his face disappears, the focus shifts to the background. If there is another person in the background, then the camera will be like ready to focus on it… If necessary, it will gently sharpen it.

Maybe such a function is not a must-have for everyone and everyone, but there is definitely something in it. Personally, I will use it, and if you are a blogger or just shoot a lot of video on your phone with people in the frame, then this will become a very important function for you. And most importantly, one has only to imagine how it is difficult from a technical point of view… Refocusing seems to be very easy, but it is not.

Think about how a camera or phone focuses. They have a small jump as the picture gets sharper, then blurred again and returned to sharpness. This happens in a split second, but the eye has time to fix it. Until the shooting has started, there is nothing to worry about, but when it is already underway, the video will be ruined.

If we get everything that Apple promises, then this will not happen. It is possible that a lidar is actually used to determine the distance for an object. In this case, the automation already understands how much it is necessary to adjust the settings when shooting. But this, too, only “on paper” seems simple. In reality, this requires good image processing algorithms and high processing power.

It is noteworthy that the focus point can be changed after shooting. Moreover, such a video can be shot on any of three cameras and with support for Dolby Vision HDR.

Copy features of the new iPhone 13

There is no doubt that other manufacturers will also decide to copy this function and will talk a lot about it in their presentations. But you can also be sure that at first it will be done very crookedly and using “available funds”. That’s why for a long time, the iPhone will be the only phone with such an opportunity…

The best phones for macro photography

Here you can add a little more about the capabilities of macro photography. She also sometimes turns out to be very beautiful. At the same time, the iPhone 13 Pro allows you to take not only photos in this mode, but also video. “Pfff … Half of budget Android smartphones have this,” you say. But it’s not quite true…

The declared function of macro shooting in many smartphones really is, but it is done very badly. For this, a separate module of only 2 megapixels is used, which only takes up space and produces images of very low quality. The iPhone 13 can use its 12MP wide-angle camera for macro. This does not require a separate module.

All this may not be up to the notion of “killerfic”, but personally I like two new functions (especially the first) very much, and I am ready to use them. Including I’m ready to buy a new iPhone 13 Pro. Not only for their sake, but they play an important role in my choice. If I still buy this phone, then I will definitely tell youhow my opinion has changed.