It became known how much it will cost to repair a new iPhone

Replacing the display in the iPhone 13 will cost a minimum of $ 229.

In the official service center, replacing the screen of the younger model of the series – iPhone 13 mini – will cost $ 229, or about 17 thousand rubles. The cost of the repair depends on the diagonal of the display. So, repairing the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, which have a 6.1-inch front panel, will cost $ 279. Maintenance of the top flagship iPhone 13 Pro Max will cost $ 329, or about 24 thousand rubles, according to the customer support section of the Apple website.

If the phone is covered by the AppleCare + Extended Warranty Program, it will cost $ 29 to replace the screen in the US. The named prices apply to the models of the previous generation. In Russia, the cost of repairing the display of Apple smartphones is not disclosed – consumers are asked to contact representatives of service centers. With AppleCare + warranty coverage, the cost of replacing the screen is the same for all devices – 2990 rubles. At the same time, the cost of the extended warranty for the iPhone 13 Pro Max in our country is 20,990 rubles.

Apple’s next-generation phones were announced on September 14th. The lineup includes smartphones iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. The cost of the most expensive device was 160 thousand rubles.