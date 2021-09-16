Jennifer Aniston confessed what kind of man she is ready to connect her life with

Jennifer Aniston divorced her second husband in 2017. Since then, she has not been able to find the man of her dreams. It was rumored that the American actress resumed an affair with one of her ex-spouses, then with another.

But all this remained the gossip of the press. The 52-year-old star spoke about her personal life in person in an interview with PEOPLE (The TV Show!) Herself.

Interestingly, according to Jennifer Aniston, she no longer wants to associate herself with men involved in cinema. Apparently, two failed marriages with actors were enough for her: from 2000 to 2005, the star of the series Friends was married to handsome Brad Pitt, and from 2015 to 2017 – with Justin Theroux.

When asked if she is ready to connect her life with a person who is not associated with cinema, the actress noted:

“Of course. Absolutely. I really hope it will be someone from outside the industry. It would be great.”

Talking about how she prefers dating, Jennifer Aniston emphasized that dating sites or apps are not for her. She is committed to traditional ways.

“For example, when someone asks you on a date. I would prefer this way. I would like to find a fantastic partner and just live a pleasant life and have fun with each other. That’s all I want,” the artist emphasized.

We will remind, Jennifer Aniston gave rise to rumors about the renewal of relations with her ex-husband.