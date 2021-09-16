Jennifer Aniston talks about attitudes towards ageism, #MeToo movement and self-care

Jennifer Aniston

50-year-old Jennifer Aniston became the main character of the October issue of American InStyle. On the eve of the premiere of the new series “The Morning Show” with the actress, the editors of the publication asked the star about her attitude towards the #MeToo movement, which opposes sexual violence and harassment.

This topic was raised for a reason, because the main character (played by Steve Carell) in “The Morning Show” loses his job due to accusations of harassment, and Aniston plays his colleague, who is desperately fighting sexism and ageism in society.

Jennifer Aniston

Our series is about abuse of power, women and sexism. We sold it in the summer of 2017, and in the fall of that year, the Harvey Weinstein scandal erupted. At that moment, Reese Witherspoon and I (the actress also plays in The Morning Show. – Approx. ed.) thought that our show seemed to echo these real events. As if in this way the universe asked to expose this patriarchal society,

– remembered Aniston.

In a conversation with reporters, Jennifer also touched on the topic of age. So, Aniston admitted that she feels much younger than her years, and called for a change in the attitude of people to the numbers in the passport.

The first thought after I turned 50 was, “Oh, this is a number.” Apart from this figure, nothing else has changed. Physically, I feel incredible. It’s so weird when people around you exclaim, “You look amazing for your age!” I think that in our society it is necessary to introduce a kind of etiquette regarding conversations about age and prohibit verbiage,

– the actress is convinced.

Aniston also revealed her self-care secrets. She admitted that from the age of 15 she remembered her mother’s advice on how important it is to moisturize the skin, and since then she has strictly followed it. Jen also loves to apply different oils and regularly massages with a special facial roller. Every morning the actress starts with a glass of celery juice and a complex of dietary supplements.

Aniston pays special attention to hair care. The star not only regularly gets haircuts from a personal stylist, but also cannot imagine her life without monthly coloring.

I won’t lie – I don’t want gray hair on my head!

Jennifer declares.

Aniston noted that, in addition to personal care, genes are an important factor. So, the star remembered that even at 98 years old, her grandmother could boast of incredibly soft skin, while the only product in her beauty routine was olive oil.