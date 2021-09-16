Jennifer Aniston told which man she would have an affair with – novosti-shou-biznesa

The famous American actress Jennifer Aniston was suspected of several novels after her divorce from Justin Theroux. Now the star rarely shares the details of his personal life. However, she said what kind of partner she was looking for.

Read also Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky first appeared together after the announcement of the novel

Jennifer Aniston on her personal life

The actress was asked if it was possible for her to build a romantic relationship with a man who would not belong to the film industry. Aniston answered more than in the affirmative.

It’s well known. Absolutely. I really hope that it will be someone from outside the industry. It would be great,

– emphasized the star.

Note that earlier Jennifer Aniston said that she is really interested in finding a “fantastic partner” with whom she could spend time pleasantly. It is not so important for her whether these relations will be legally fixed.

The actress added that she would not want to meet online on the Internet: “I’m going to stick to traditional dating. When someone just asks you out on a date. I would prefer that way.”



Jennifer Aniston / Photo from Instagram Jennifer Aniston

Aniston on rumors with David Schwimmer

Despite the fact that Jennifer and David – the main couple of “Friends” (Ross and Rachel) – constantly deny rumors about their romance, fans continue to spread information about their relationship.

I couldn’t believe it. Are you serious? He’s like a brother to me! But at the same time, I understand people quite well. It just goes to show how full of hope they are that dreams will come true,

– emphasized Jennifer Aniston.

What is known about the rumors about the romance of Aniston and Schwimmer