Julia Roberts’ 16-year-old daughter makes her red carpet debut

Кто-то знал о том, что у легендарной “Красотки” вообще есть дочь?

Moreover, Julia Roberts and her husband of director of photography Danny Moder have two more children: 16-year-old Finn (twin of the actress’s daughter) and 13-year-old Henry.

Julia Roberts is one of those celebrities who prefer to keep their privacy as far away from the public eye as possible. The actress has always been more famous for her talent and star roles than for novels, loud partings, new intrigues or details of her private life.

So, unlike many modern insta stars, among whom there are famous businesswoman and TV personality, Julia Roberts very rarely shows the world her most intimate – her husband and children. If some celebrities, whose names we will not name for reasonable reasons of acceptance and tolerance, cannot live a day without showing what they ate for breakfast and what outfit their child chose for today, then Julia rarely demonstrate her heritage, but aptly.

So, in a unique moment for themselves, Julia Roberts and Danny Moder made their children the center of attention on July 10th. For a star family, this was a historic event. So, the incomplete family appeared on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. Julia was absent from the party, but her husband Moder, with whom she has been together for 20 years, as well as their 16-year-old daughter Hazel, became the protagonists of the premiere of Sean Penn’s new film – the thriller “Flag Day”, in the production of which Danny also played an important role …

Read also: “Sex and the City 2”: The script for the continuation of the cult story appeared on the web

Hazel’s outfit for the red carpet was very modest: a delicate lace dress in beige, as well as black Mary-Jane shoes, in which the spirit of the 1990s was accurately guessed. As for the hairstyle and makeup, the teenager decided to stay at a minimum of make-up, and tucked her hair into a high ponytail. Hazel smiled at the cameras of the paparazzi along with her father, who became one of the most notable men of the premiere in his blue suit. It is also significant that Hazel looked like her legal 16 years old. Julia Roberts’ daughter was not even going to overdo it in this case.

We remind you that Julia Roberts and Danny Moder welcomed the birth of Hazel and her twin brother Phineas in November 2004. Three years later, the actress gave birth to her son Henry. Despite the fact that Hazel did not previously appear in the company of her parents on any red carpet, fortunately for her, the ability to shine seems to have been passed on to her with her mother’s milk.