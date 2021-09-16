Karasev: the best RPL clubs do not give their best in matches with weaker teams

Football referee Sergey Karasev talked about the difference in the pace of football at the matches of the European giants and at the RPL matches.

“Every game of the top teams in the Champions League is always a fairly fast rhythm, which is felt not by some segments, but almost the entire match. They have some kind of arrhythmia, of course, but basically the rate is very high.

In the games of the top five RPL, there is a good pace. For example, Zenit – Spartak, Zenit – CSKA, Spartak – Krasnodar and so on. But once in a while it is not necessary. I am not a professional in training football players, but I see that the leading European clubs are playing faster. Everything is not so bad with us, there are teams that set the bar high, but the fact is that it must be kept constantly. And since the level of the Russian championship is, of course, lower in comparison with any top championship, then, accordingly, our best clubs sometimes do not give their best in matches with those who are weaker. In Europe, the teams that play in European competition show the maximum in each meeting.

Does the mentality affect the dedication on the pitch? Hardly, because we have so many legionnaires playing. They are people of a different mentality, ready to give all their best to the fullest. Come to Russia and something happens to them? Do not know. I think it’s a matter of motivation. If, conventionally, a top club in Russia plays with someone of lower rank, he can take such a match calmly. Allegedly, he will win anyway, you don’t have to try. I understand perfectly well that it is very difficult to find motivation for a team that is initially weaker. And you don’t have to look for it at all if you are playing against Barcelona or Chelsea, ”Lenta.ru quotes Karasev as saying.