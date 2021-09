Karasev will serve the derby CSKA – “Spartak” and other appointments of the 8th round of the RPL – Football

The RFU has appointed judges for the matches of the 8th round of the Russian championship.

September 18 (Saturday)

Ufa – Khimki: referee – Pavel Kukuyan, assistant referees – Pavel Bereznov, Dmitry Ermakov; reserve judge – Alexander Mashlyakevich; VAR – Anatoly Zhabchenko; AVAR – Anton Kobzev; inspector – Sergey Zuev.

Krylya Sovetov – Rostov: referee – Igor Panin, assistant referee – Igor Demeshko, Rustam Mukhtarov; reserve judge – Kirill Silantyev; VAR – Evgeny Turbin; AVAR – Ilya Eleferenko; inspector – Feyzudin Erzimanov.

“Akhmat” – “Krasnodar”: judge – Ivan Sidenkov, assistant judges – Dmitry Cheltsov, Vladislav Nazarov; reserve judge – Sergey Cheban; VAR – Evgeny Kukulyak; AVAR – Egor Bolkhovitin; inspector – Nikolay Ivanov.

September 19 (Sunday)

Nizhny Novgorod – Arsenal: referee – Artem Lyubimov, assistant referee – Konstantin Shalamberidze, Andrey Obrazko; reserve judge – Igor Nizovtsev; VAR – Pavel Shadykhanov; AVAR – Alexey Stipidi; inspector – Alexander Gonchar.

Sochi – Dynamo: referee – Vasily Kazartsev, assistant referees – Rashid Abusuev, Mikhail Ivanov; reserve judge – Yunus Koshko; VAR – Kirill Levnikov; AVAR – Alexey Vorontsov; inspector – Garyafiy Zhafyarov.

September 20 (Monday)

Ural – Lokomotiv: referee – Alexei Sukhoi, assistant referees – Aram Petrosyan, Nail Seyfetdinov; reserve judge – Ivan Saraev; VAR – Evgeny Turbin; AVAR – Alexander Bogdanov; inspector – Igor Siner.

Rubin – Zenit: referee – Sergei Ivanov, assistant referees – Valery Danchenko, Roman Usachev; reserve judge – Roman Safyan; VAR – Alexey Amelin; AVAR – Nikolay Bogach; inspector – Yuri Chebotarev.

CSKA – Spartak: referee – Sergey Karasev, assistant referees – Maxim Gavrilin, Alexey Lunev; reserve judge – Pavel Shadykhanov; VAR – Vitaly Meshkov; AVAR – Dmitry Mosyakin; inspector – Alexander Gvardis.