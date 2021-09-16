Kaspersky Lab knows how to optimally protect Sakhalin business

09:01 September 16, 2021.

Telecommunications, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk

The modern world can no longer be imagined without the Internet, computers and smartphones – not only our life is concentrated in them, but also our work. Attackers come up with new ways to penetrate your digital reality and cause problems: steal data, “put down” servers, or come up with some other attack. They get corporate user accounts, look for loopholes and the ability to access information from the outside. Therefore, simply protecting yourself from viruses is no longer enough. Special solutions are needed to identify targeted attacks and the dangers associated with them, which can bypass familiar protection tools. GS Group (GS Group) presents a product of “Kaspersky Lab”, which will help to cope with this.

Kaspersky Lab has developed “EDR Optimal” (IDR Optimal) for business protection. Previously, Sakhalin residents were offered mostly expensive and complex solutions to protect their computers from attacks. Now the laboratory has decided to make life easier for the islanders and offer a technology with which you can monitor the status of all your working devices through one console.

– EDR technology is aimed not so much at searching for viruses, although it also copes with this, as at finding anomalous things in the system. With the help of the new product, you will be able to build the entire infection chain. A specialist can scroll through the history and see that, for example, a virus came to Ivan’s computer, then he got to the file service and from there the infection proceeded, ”says Maxim Klimov, project manager at GS Group.

Of course, the antivirus has not lost all its importance – it protects against standard threats that are still relevant today. It’s just that today a standard antivirus is not enough for companies; additional software tools are required that allow them to see the infrastructure from the inside and correlate suspicious data that has malicious activity. Such protection can be provided by Kaspersky Lab with the Kaspersky EDR Optimal technology.

“EDR Optimal” has three main parts. Security center (Security center) – this is the one single console that allows you to monitor all computers. It can be both on the servers of the Sakhalin company and in the Kaspersky cloud. Islanders who still remember what it is like to live without an external Internet prefer to keep their data close to them. Although there are always those who are not afraid of new technologies.

– If you turned off the light, the power supply or hard drives died, then it is preferable to use the cloud option. It allows you to always have access to computers from anywhere in the world. In addition, you can save on equipment maintenance, – adds Maxim Klimov. – The second part is agents that allow you to remotely control endpoints (computers or phones, – editor’s note) and solve problems. The third is, in fact, endpoint protection. These are the three whales on which EDR Optimal works.

This product of Kaspersky Lab will be of interest to those companies that have at least ten devices connected to one network. This is the minimum number for connection, but the maximum does not exist – they decided not to install the upper bar. It is no secret that one IT specialist (IT specialist) on Sakhalin can serve several companies at once, and remote access to computers will allow him to respond to problems faster.

– All functions of the product are aimed at reducing the reaction time if a problem does occur. Do not wait until everything becomes bad, but decide everything at once. “Kaspersky EDR Optimal” is easier to manage than its counterparts, and there is another plus for business. Companies will be able to reduce the cost of computer maintenance. In a crisis, when every penny has to be counted, this is important, – says Maxim Klimov, project manager of GS Group.

Regarding the ROI of information security solutions – a question that is always important for customers – if you compare the cost of implementing a solution with the average statistics of material losses inflicted by cybercriminals, the conclusion is not entirely correct. Clearer information can be obtained if you conduct an analysis and build the types of possible threats for a particular business. There is also a formula by which the client can compare his risks with the cost of purchasing the product and see the trend of payback.

“Kaspersky EDR Optimal” is licensed according to the number of protected devices. At the same time, the product does not require additional server forces, control and storage; it is supplied by the same administration server that is used for the anti-virus. In fact, for the consumer it is just a new type of antivirus license that provides additional features.

Briefly summarizing all the main advantages of Kaspersky Lab, it is a convenient unified management console. A single window opens the entire list of computers, sensors, a separate button for checking incidents, maintaining reports on what happened and where. As well as the possibility of necessary updates and the ability to scan all managed devices, see who has not installed them, and send notifications – as soon as the agents contact the administration server, the task will be completed.

In addition, positive feedback from consumers who already have experience of using them speaks of the merits of Kaspersky Lab solutions. For several years in a row, including this year, Kaspersky Lab has been featured in the Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Client’ report for EMEA and APAC (IMEA) and (APAK); Also in the first quarter of 2021, the Forrester analytical agency recognized Kaspersky Lab as the Leader in cyber threat intelligence services.

Kaspersky Lab provides the extension with technical support that will help you set up your protection system more efficiently (you don’t have to do it by trial and error), and if problems arise, it will promptly solve them.

You can get more information or detailed advice on Kaspersky EDR Optimal, as well as purchase a product for your business from a partner of Kaspersky Lab with a silver status – GS Group

