Khorkina reacted to the statement of the Bulgarian Federation against Viner-Usmanova – Gazeta.Ru

Two-time Olympic champion Svetlana Khorkina commented on the statement of the Secretary General of the Bulgarian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation Rosina Atanasova to the head of the All-Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation Irina Viner-Usmanova.

Earlier, the Russian functionary said that the judges at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo “removed two points down” the Russian national team in the team all-around. In response, Atanasova called criticism of refereeing “Lack of principles of fair play”and also noted that the Bulgarian team performed better in the competition.

“It is not necessary to answer this statement at all. Well, they said and said. Well done. Winners are not judged, as they say. Bulgaria has an excellent school of rhythmic gymnastics, there are beautiful athletes in their team. It is not worth condemning anyone from a friendly country, ”Khorkina told !.

The former athlete also expressed hope that the referee scandal in Tokyo will not happen again.

“Personally, at that moment I had questions about the work of the referees,” Khorkina said.

In the final of the team all-around, the Bulgarian gymnasts received 44.550 points and won the gold of the Games. The Russian national team (44,200) finished second.

Formerly President of Russia Vladimir Putin criticized the judges competitions in rhythmic gymnastics at the Olympics.