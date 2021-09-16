Kristen Stewart admitted that she agreed to the role of Diana “very irresponsible”

The actress admitted that she accepted the offer for a new role without even reading the script.

“Twilight” star Kristen Stewart played Princess Diana in the new Spencer movie, recently premiered at the Venice Film Festival. In a new interview, the 31-year-old actress admitted that she agreed to the role “very irresponsibly.” She didn’t even read the script before saying yes.

She said that director Pablo Larrain called her, told her that he wanted to create a “strange poem” about Diana and asked if the actress would agree without reading the script.

“Somehow, without thinking, very irresponsibly, I said: ‘Yes, definitely,’” Stewart quoted IndieWire as saying.

According to the star, usually she takes on the role only when she is completely sure that she will pull her, and in the case of the film “Spencer” she did not have this confidence. Kristen admitted that she could well “screw up” everything.

“Before I was about to answer yes or no, I thought, ‘Who are you if you don’t say yes?’ – the actress remembered.

“Hot temper!”: Why Princess Diana made Prince William cryThe boy was then only seven years old.

Recall that the film “Spencer” tells about three eventful days in 1991, when Princess Diana decided to divorce Prince Charles. Stewart admitted that she understood that she would not be able to perfectly play this role and only hoped to show her best version of the heroine. According to the actress, the main strength of the princess lay in her maternal qualities: she did not defend herself very well, but bravely fought to protect the children. This is how Kristen wanted to show her Diana.

The film will be released in Russia on November 4 under the title “Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana”.

See also:

There are even more interesting videos on our YouTube channel.