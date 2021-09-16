Lamsa – about Kulemin’s trip to the Olympics and Tikhonov’s injuries

Head coach of Salavat Yulaev Tomi Lamsa commented on the victory over Kunlun (5: 1) in the KHL regular championship match.

– The opponent gave up the puck, was waiting for our mistakes in the neutral zone. In the first twenty minutes we completely controlled the game, acted smartly, despite the fact that we scored only one goal. In the second period, they began to attack more, they locked the opponent in his zone. Showed good speeds.

– Now many say that Kulemin is in such a shape that he can easily go to the Olympics. Do you think he can qualify for a spot on the national team?

– I do not know. He is a good player, he is strong mentally, physically. It’s early autumn, but he’s really in good shape.

– Can we say that you have found the perfect chemistry in the second link? And how did Shmelev’s appearance change your team’s attacking style?

– It is important that each player is involved in the gameplay. I saw in the second link Kulemin, it’s good that they got such chemistry.

– What about Larsen and Tikhonov?

– Larsen is ill. Tikhonov was preparing for the game, but the puck hit him in the hand. Let’s look at his condition for a couple of days.

– Aren’t you afraid of Tikhonov’s trauma?

– I’m not worried about this. We understand what kind of injuries he gets. He is not seriously injured, we hope he will soon return to the third link, – GorObzor.Ru correspondent reports Lamsa as saying.

Dear Readers! We invite you to join the discussion of the news in our groups on social networks – VC and Facebook