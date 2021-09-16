Layer 2 protocols consume gas from the Ethereum network

Over the past month, Ethereum’s scaling protocols have gained more fans, and with them the volume of gas consumed has grown.

A new dashboard on the Dune Analytics platform shows how much gas the second tier (L2) platforms are consuming. The percentage of gas consumed per day by L2-based smart contracts has increased recently, but is still very low compared to the daily limit.

The Ethereum network has a daily gas limit of $ 100 billion and only 0.18% of that volume is used by second-tier platforms, according to statistics compiled by Ethereum client developer @PaoloRebuffo.

The most notable peak in gas consumption was observed on September 12th, and the Arbitrum platform took over most of it, launching a farm called ArbiNYAN, powered by L2.

Read about why the second level protocol Optimism fell out with the DeFi project SushiSwap in a special material from BeInCrypto.

L2 based gas consumption – Dune Analytics

The growth in activity on Arbitrum resulted in an increase in its total value to a record $ 2.3 billion at the time of publication of the article. However, there was a slight glitch on the platform yesterday due to an error related to the Sequencer.

The first level is too expensiveO

The increase in gas consumption shows how quickly the popularity of L2-protocols is growing. They still consume only a small amount of gas compared to the slower Tier 1 networks.

According to the gas tracker on the Etherscan platform, the OpenSea NFT marketplace is still the largest consumer of gas, absorbing 11.7% of the total volume used in the last 24 hours. Its cost is estimated at 730 ETH or $ 2.4 million.

Uniswap ranks second in terms of gas consumption; over the past day, the platform consumed 6.2% of $ 1.3 million of gas. Stablecoin Tether ranks third, consuming 5.3% of its daily total.

If we consider the commissions paid in 24 hours, then on September 14, according to CryptoFees, Ethereum earned $ 29.7 million. For comparison, yesterday the bitcoin network came in sixth place with a daily commission of $ 719,000.

Gas prices rise again

The average cost of transaction fees on the Ethereum network first fell from its peak on September 7 at $ 60 and on September 11 reached about $ 18, but gas is getting more expensive again.

According to BitInfoCharts, the average transaction cost is currently around $ 24. The actual price will vary depending on the transaction: a simple transfer of tokens over the ERC-20 network can cost about $ 15, while a more complex transaction, such as providing liquidity to a DeFi farm, can cost up to $ 48.

This is the main reason why users are now switching to L2 protocols like Arbitrum and Polygon.

What do you think? Share your thoughts with us in the comments and join the discussion in our Telegram channel.

Disclaimer

All information contained on our website is published in good faith and objectivity, and for informational purposes only. The reader is solely responsible for any actions he takes based on the information received on our website.