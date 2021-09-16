Leading Australian Crypto Exchanges Say They Are Not Threatened By Big Players | Blockchain24

While the total number of downloads of Australian cryptocurrency exchanges’ apps on iOS and Google platforms shows an increase in popularity among external players, local operators remain indifferent.

Australia’s four leading cryptocurrency exchanges say they are not worried that some of the biggest players in the industry have been looking at their country for quite some time.

In recent years, Kraken, Gemini and Binance have opened stores in the country in an effort to gain a share of the domestic market.

And while the total number of app downloads on iOS and Google platforms is showing a rise in popularity among external players, local players Swyftx, CoinSpot, CoinJar and BTC Markets remain calm.

“The competitive landscape has changed and we have witnessed the rise and fall of many exchanges,” said Gary Howells, chief product officer for CoinSpot. We are constantly developing, adding new projects to the platform. “

Gemini, one of the first major global exchanges to launch in Australia, opened in the country in mid-2019. A year later, in June, Kraken launched a new Australian fiat-to-crypto exchange. A month later, Binance followed suit. Binance Australia is locally incorporated and operated by InvestbyBit Pty Ltd., with Binance already officially operating in multiple jurisdictions, including Singapore and Malta.

“We usually find Australian customers prefer to use Australian exchanges with local support,” said Dominic Gluchowski, director of marketing for CoinJar. While we cannot compete with the advertising spend and campaigns of large international companies, we still have the advantage of better understanding local market conditions. ”

The Australian market has proven to be a tough nut to crack for both cryptocurrencies and traditional financial companies looking to gain a foothold on the continent. As with most countries, locals prefer to use platforms based on their local currency, with support in their native language. At the time of publication, the CoinSpot mobile app ranks as the fifth most popular in the financial category on iOS devices.

Larger players say that it is not so much about gaining market share as about education, which will facilitate the further adoption of cryptocurrency in these countries.

“The Australian market is key to global adoption and our local strategy is to support this through education,” said Jonathan Miller, managing director of Kraken Australia.

Lee Travers, CEO of Binance Australia, agreed, saying the crypto industry is still in its infancy and has room to grow.

“With a market of about a million cryptocurrency users and a stock market of ten million traders, there is tremendous potential,” Travers said.

In addition, the regulatory requirements in Australia remain unclear. The country’s central bank has dismissed crypto assets as minor investments that should not be monitored, even as it investigates the potential benefits of the central bank’s digital currency.

“We do not yet know the content of any proposed Australian rules,” said Caroline Bowler, CEO of BTC Markets. However, we know they will. It is reasonable to expect them to be similar to the traditional financial industry. Based on experience, this means increased reporting, system testing, external auditing, control over advertising – just to name a few. ”

Binance is already familiar with Australia’s stance on cryptocurrency derivatives as it limited its offerings in the country last month.

However, the competition between crypto exchanges is growing. And while ad spending may not be comparable to smaller exchanges, it looks like the larger players are proving successful in marketing their platforms to local Australians, despite what CoinSpot, CoinJar, BTC Markets, Swyftx say.

Swyftx, one of Australia’s fastest growing marketplaces, has also climbed the rankings for total app downloads recently and is ranked 28th for total iPhone downloads in the financial category at the time of writing. Though this placement pales in comparison to Crypto.com (4th place), CoinSpot (5th place) and Binance (9th place). For those using the Google store, the results were within a similar range: Binance (5th), CoinSpot (6th), Crypto.com (7th), and Swyftx (20th) came in number of the top 20.

According to Statista, the market share of mobile operating systems in Australia is 55.86%.

Crypto exchanges in Australia are part of a growing chorus claiming they don’t feel threatened by Binance, Kraken or Gemini.

“Traditionally, the Australian financial services market has proven to be quite resilient to competition from international vendors because factors such as trust, customer service, local presence and transparency are central to the choice here,” said Tommy Honan, head of strategic partnerships at the company. Swyftx. In the long term, we see no reason to believe that this is not the case in the digital asset industry. ”

In doing so, all exchanges agreed that competition is a necessary advantage for the internal landscape, especially in terms of reducing costs while improving their platforms and introducing innovation.