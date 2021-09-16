Light can be turned into matter – scientists have confirmed this experimentally

Nearly a hundred years ago, physicists Gregory Bright and John Wheeler theoretically proved that matter can be obtained from pure light. Sounds like science fiction, but it is quite consistent with the famous Einstein formula E = mc²… Another thing is that in practice it is very, very difficult to obtain matter from light (photons). But now such a phenomenon has been discovered and experimentally confirmed.

According to the theory of Bright and Wheeler, which later became known as the Bright-Wheeler effect, when two quanta of light (photons) interact, two particles arise: an electron and a positron (the antiparticle of an electron). An electron is quite a matter for itself, while a positron is also matter, but with the opposite sign, that is, antimatter, as they say.

In nature, around us and even deep in the Universe, we do not observe antimatter, which indicates the exceptional rarity of collisions of photons. But the annihilation processes – the self-destruction of electrons and positrons in a collision with the release of two light quanta in experimental installations – have been observed for a long time. Scientists from the STAR collaboration, investigating similar phenomena at the collider at Brookhaven National Laboratory, decided to search the array of experimental data for confirmation of the Bright-Wheeler effect and found them.

It turned out that the acceleration of nuclei (ions) of gold to relativistic speeds (up to 99.99% of the speed of light) and their collision leads to the effect predicted in 1934 by Gregory Bright and John Wheeler. Particles accelerated to such speeds are compressed along the axis of motion and generate the strongest electromagnetic fields perpendicular to the flight axis. These electromagnetic fields are nothing more than real photons – in fact, a cloud of photons around nuclei. The collision of such particles was often accompanied by the collision of real photons with the fixation of electrons and positrons after the collision.

After studying the array of data obtained at the RHIC collider, more than 6 thousand facts of collisions of photons with the subsequent synthesis of matter (electrons and their antiparticles, positrons) were discovered. Physical Review Letters a scientific article was published some time ago. The first step towards the synthesizer of matter has been made, no matter how fantastic it sounds. But the stumbling block, as always, will be the problem of the highest energy consumption.