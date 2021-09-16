Lil me alone praised the interim CEO of HellRaisers for the result at D2CL S3 | Dota 2

Ukrainian esportsman Ilya lil me alone Ilyuk spoke about second place HellRaisers on Dota 2 Champions League 2021 Season 3… On Twitter, he drew attention to the fact that the team was able to reach the final just two months after becoming the acting CEO of the club. Aldar Jamba Jambinov – Former Dota 2 manager of HellRaisers.

Ilya lil me alone Ilyuk: “I just came to a new post and immediately in the final! How are you *** @jamba_gg. “

21 July Alexey Magician Slabukhin left the post of the head of HellRaisers after five years of work at the club. Instead, Aldar Jamba Dzhambinov became the acting CEO. In August, the organization presented an updated Dota 2 roster, which included Roman Resolut1on Fominok, Maxim re1bl Afanasiev, Pavel 9pasha Khvastunov, Bakyt Zayac Emilzhanov and Ilya lil me alone Ilyuk…

The Dota 2 Champions League 2021 Season 3 matches were held from August 14 to September 15. The teams competed for a prize fund of $ 50 thousand. In the final V-Gaming defeated HellRaisers with a score of 3: 0. At the same time, HR played with a replacement at the tournament – Ilyuk was absent for family reasons, and instead played Andrey ALWAYSWANNAFLY Bondarenko… You can get acquainted with the compositions of all teams in the report.