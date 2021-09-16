Liverpool played cat and mouse with Milan and almost got burned

In the so-called death group, which also included Atletico Madrid and Porto, Liverpool and Milan were cut at Anfield.

Game protocol

Prior to that, AC Milan and Liverpool were examining each other in official matches only in the Champions League finals. In 2005, the Merseysiders showed a crazy temper, bounced back from 0: 3 and won on penalties. Two years later, the Rossoneri won quietly – 2: 1. In 2014, in the International Champions Cup, Liverpool won 2-0, a couple of years later it was the same. Milan are now back in the Champions League after seven years of non-existence in this prestigious tournament, and Liver won it two years ago.

The Anfield hosts took the reins of the game into their own hands from the starting whistle, tightly seizing the territory. The guests reminded of themselves a little on the sixth minute, when Rebich tried to run out one on one – he was neutralized by Alisson. Soon Alexander-Arnold gave a corner to the far post, and Matip shot the second floor right into the hands of the goalkeeper. And a little later, the account was opened. Trent played with Salah, entered the penalty area on the right semi-flank and shot so that the ball ricocheted from the rolled Tomori, disoriented the goalkeeper and found himself a secluded spot in the far corner (1: 0).

Embed from Getty Images

Liverpool felt comfortable and did not want to step back. Salah played beautifully with the ball, but when he shot, Tomori managed to block the kick for a corner. After the standard was played, Robertson fired from the left insider zone from outside the penalty area, and the ball clearly hit Bennasser’s hand, who bent it at the elbow and set it aside. But Salah let down the Merseyside fans by taking a penalty. Menyan parried Mohamed’s blow from a point to the center and the subsequent finishing off of Zhota. At the end of the first half, Salah greatly regretted that he smeared the penalty …

Liverpool may have loosened their grip, but continued to play with a large territorial advantage. The difference in strikes was as if a clear favorite was playing against a regular outsider. But the last five minutes of the half showed the beauty of football in terms of its unpredictability. Milan, which was just right to look for in the attack under the microscope, suddenly suddenly burst into two late goals. First, Salemakers passed to the penalty area on Leau, and he gave it to Rebich, who coldly rolled past Alisson into the far corner. A couple of minutes later, Theo Hernandez shot dangerously after the transfer of Rebić, Henderson saved the ball on the ribbon, but Diaz, who arrived in time, still brought it into the net.

Embed from Getty Images

Klopp was beside himself on the edge. Dominating forty minutes, scoring a field goal and not scoring from a penalty spot, and leaving for a break in the status of inferior – this is not even the enemy’s wish. The only positive Lersisides could find was that they had one more half ahead of them with the vociferous support of Anfield. At the 47th minute, the hosts could have covered the third goal of the rival, but the hosts were lucky that the guests distinguished themselves from an offside position. After that, the Rossoneri quickly and legally got into their own net. Origi threw perfectly short at Salah, Menyan froze in the frame, and Mohamed easily beat him (2: 2).

Then the Reds began to slowly but surely strangle the Red-Blacks. Without any special moments, but with constant pressure on the opponent. And the Milanese defense cracked in the middle of the half. Approximately on the line of the penalty area Henderson was not covered, who sent the ball to hit the lower right corner (3: 2).

Embed from Getty Images

AC Milan did not qualify for a comeback following the results of the whole match. Liverpool began to play according to the score and this time they did without any unpleasant surprises. Giroud, who left the bench, did not help the guests to score at least a point, and Ibrahimovic was not in Pioli’s arsenal due to injury. The victory of the Merseysiders is well deserved, but the Rossoneri could turn the pendulum of justice in their direction due to the high efficiency in some attacking episodes.

Kirill Ivantsov