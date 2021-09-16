Lokomotiv drew with Marseille in the Europa League match

In the match of the first round of the Europa League group stage, Lokomotiv and Marseille drew (1: 1).

In the 58th minute, Nair Tiknizyan broke the rules in his own penalty area and received a yellow card, which turned out to be his second. The penalty was converted by Cengiz Yunder. Faustino Angiorin in the 89th minute with a kick from outside the penalty area equalized the result.

Both teams have one point each after the first round. In the next round, Lokomotiv will play away against Lazio, and Marseille will take over Galatasaray.

Europa League

Group E

1st round

Lokomotiv (Russia) – Marseille (France) – 1: 1 (0: 0)

Goals: Cengiz Yunder, 59 – from the penalty spot (0: 1). Anjorin, 89 (1: 1).

“Locomotive”: Guilherme, Murilo, Edvay, Magkeev, Tiknizyan, Zhemaletdinov (Anjorin, 63), Barinov, Kulikov (Maradishvili, 56), Beka Beka (Silyanov, 63), Kamano (Kerk, 75), Smolov (Lisakovich, 75).

“Marseilles”: Pau Lopez, Rongier, Saliba, Alvaro Gonzalez, Perez, Camara, Genduzi (Lirola, 83), Cengiz Yunder, Dieng (Luis Enrique, 83), Gerson (Gay, 83), Harit (de la Fuente, 56).

Warnings: Bek Bek, 22. Tiknizyan, 34. Kamara, 37.

Deleting: Tiknizyan, 58.

Judges: Pelto. Bello, Lazic (all – Bosnia and Herzegovina).

VAR: Zweier. Ahmüller (both from Germany).

16 of September. Moscow. Russian Railways Arena stadium.