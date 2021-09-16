Lokomotiv in the minority escaped defeat in the match with Marseille in the Europa League

Lokomotiv drew at home with Marseille in the first round of the Europa League group stage.

In the first half, “Marseille” completely controlled the initiative, and the most dangerous moment at the guests’ goal was Fyodor Smolov’s kick, after which the ball hit the post.

Locomotive – Marseille. Smolov’s blow to the bar

The French club scored the only goal from the penalty spot in the middle of the second half, when Nayair Tiknizyan knocked down an opponent in his own penalty area, for which he received a second yellow card and left the field, leaving the team in the minority.

The penalty kick was realized by Cengiz Under.

Locomotive – Marseille. 0: 1. Cengiz Under (penalty)

At the 89th minute of the match, the Muscovites launched a counterattack, which was completed by Faustino Angiorin, who equalized the score with a long-range shot.

Locomotive – Marseille. 1: 1. Faustino Angiorin

After this match, Lokomotiv is in third place in Group E, while Marseille is in second.

In the next round on September 30, Lokomotiv will play in Rome against Lazio, and Marseille will host Galatasaray on the same day.

In a parallel group match, the Turkish club at home defeated the Romans 1: 0 thanks to an own goal by Tom Strakoshi.

Europa League. Group round. 1st round

Group E

Lokomotiv (Moscow) – Marseille (Marseille) – 1: 1 (0: 0)

Goals: Anjorin, 89. – Under, 59 (penalty) (VIDEO).

Removal: Tiknizyan, 58 (Lokomotiv).

Galatasaray (Istanbul) – Lazio (Rome) – 1: 0 (0: 0)

Goals: Strakosha, 67 (own goal) (VIDEO).