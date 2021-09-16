Lokomotiv – Olympique Marseille, forecast and bet on the Europa League match on September 16, bookmaker odds, where to look, what time it starts – September 15, 2021

Following Spartak, Lokomotiv joins the Europa League. “Marseille”, of course, not “Legia”, but no one promised that the renewed tournament will have simple opponents. We make a prediction for the match, study the odds of the bookmakers and tell us where to watch the meeting.

When will the match “Lokomotiv” – “Marseille” start, and where to watch the meeting

The match of the 1st round of the Europa League group stage Lokomotiv – Marseille will take place on Thursday, September 16 at the Russian Railways Arena. The beginning is at 19:45 (Moscow time). Bosnian referee Irfan Pelto was appointed as the chief arbiter of the meeting. You can watch the game live on Match TV.

Odds of the bookmakers for the match “Lokomotiv” – “Marseille”

BETCITY analysts consider the French as the favorite of the meeting. The odds for the victory of “Marseille” is equal to 2.10, for a draw – 3.80, and for the success of the railway workers – 3.40… You can make a prediction for the Lokomotiv – Marseille match free of charge. BETCITY gives up to three free bets of 500 rubles for registration in the mobile application.

Before the match

Lokomotiv has made it to the Europa League for the first time in the past few seasons. And now there is clearly more demand from Muscovites than during the days of participation in the Champions League death groups. We must admit that many are tired of being content with decent football against the giants, which does not bode well in terms of the result. It cannot be said that this time Nikolic’s team got into the passing group (there are also Lazio and Galatasaray), but none of these teams is the European top.

The hosts are approaching this meeting against the backdrop of the victory in the RPL over Krylya Sovetov (2: 0). A couple of days before the game, there were doubts that Francois Camano would be able to quickly return to Russia, and the Guinean not only flew in, but really decided to complete the winning double. What else can railroad workers expect? Surely on a bunch of Smolov-Zhemaletdinov, perhaps the best striking link in the Russian championship right now. Well, we are waiting for a breakthrough from the newcomers – Beck Beck, Anjorin and, of course, Kirk. But those who will definitely not play are the injured Miranchuk and Ze Luis.

Marseille started very well in the new season. Jorge Sampaoli has a really strong line-up, although it would be incorrect to compare with PSG, to put it mildly. Although Lille showed last season that money is not everything, especially at a distance. Probably, somewhere Lokomotiv was lucky that due to various injuries, Dimitri Payet and Arkadiusz Milik, the main stars in the attack of the Marseilles, are not expected in Moscow. But Under and Dieng, who buried Monaco at the weekend, will certainly come.

Forecast for the match Lokomotiv – Marseille

Nikolic in Russian football is considered almost the best coach who, with limited staff, knows how to achieve the desired result. A difficult exam awaits him on Thursday. Things in the championship have improved significantly, so that the forces will be thrown into this particular match. At home, Lokomotiv is able to impose a fight on Marseille, even if the bookmakers do not really believe in it. But we believe.

Our forecast for the match Lokomotiv – Marseille: Lokomotiv will not lose, odds – 1.79.

You can make a prediction for a match with a welcome bonus of up to 10,000 rubles.