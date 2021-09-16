Lokomotiv snatched a draw in the Europa League match with Marseille :: Football :: RBC Sport

The meeting ended with the score 1: 1. In the 89th minute, the Russian club equalized with the efforts of Faustino Angorina, who was loaned from Chelsea.

Lokomotiv footballers drew (1: 1) with French Marseille in the first match of the Europa League group stage. The meeting took place at the Russian Railways Arena.

Marseille opened the scoring in the 59th minute – Cengiz Under scored from the penalty spot. A foul by Lokomotiv midfielder Nair Tiknizyan on Under led to the 11-meter, for which he received a second yellow card and was sent off.

On the 89th minute Lokomotiv equalized the score. Faustino Angiorin, who is on loan from Chelsea, distinguished himself. The 19-year-old midfielder played his second match for the Russian club, coming on as a substitute in the 63rd minute.

In a parallel match of Group E, Turkish Galatasaray beat Italian Lazio 1: 0 at home. In the next round on September 30, Lokomotiv will play against Lazio, and Marseille will host Galatasaray on the same day.

This is the first point for Russian clubs in the European group stage this season. Zenit lost to Chelsea in London on Tuesday (0: 1) in the Champions League, on Wednesday Spartak lost at home to the Polish Legia (0: 1) in the Europa League.

