Manchester City – RB Leipzig – 6: 3, video, match review, 15 September 2021, Champions League

Manchester City and RB Leipzig played the brightest match of the day in the Champions League. Command Josep Guardiola unexpectedly conceded three goals at home, but still won, scoring twice as many! Fans of this kind of hockey or, if you like, tennis on the football field certainly pleased, but the coaches of the teams are unlikely.

The Citizens took the lead, scoring a relatively quick goal in the 16th minute. After a corner kick from the left flank, the center-back who came to the set Nathan Ake pushed through two and struck a powerful head blow from the goalkeeper’s line.

RB Leipzig scored the next goal for himself. Kevin De Bruyne made a pass from his favorite position near the right corner of the box, and Nordi Mukiele, having panicked, cut the ball with his head into his own goal.

Mukiele tried to rehabilitate himself for the mistake and was able to do it in the 42nd minute. The right-back ran into someone else’s penalty area to serve, took a position behind Oleksandr Zinchenko and made a discount from under the Ukrainian. Christopher Nkunku scored – also with his head.

But this was not the last goal before the break. In stoppage time, Lukas Klosterman played with his hand, and the Dutch referee Serdar Gozubyuk, who annoyed Leonid Slutsky at one time, using the help of his “friend” – VAR, appointed a penalty. Riyadh Marez confidently struck under the crossbar.

Four goals in a half – great performance. But all the fun was ahead. In the second half, the rivals put together five.

RB Leipzig was not going to lay down arms. First of all – Nkunku. At the 51st minute, the Frenchman scored a brace, and again scored with his head. The Man City defenders relaxed in this episode as Dani Olmo made a pass on the left half-wing and hung on a vacant Nkunku. In addition, the hosts lost one combat unit in defense: De Bruyne fell, colliding with … Gözübüük.

The Citizens quickly regained the advantage of two goals. Multimillion Jack Grealish created real beauty! He flew into the penalty area from the left flank, where the poor fellow Mukiele was not, and shot into the far corner.





Nevertheless, it was not Grilish’s or anyone else’s host, but Nkunku’s, a starry evening. The Frenchman became the second player behind Leo Messi to score a hat-trick against Man City in the Champions League. In the 73rd minute, Nkunku completed (this time with his foot) a combination involving Mukiele and Yussuf Poulsen…

However, the intrigue after that lasted only a hundred seconds. Guardiola’s team immediately scored the fifth goal. Defender João Canselo delivered a stunning blow from outside the box, ending the attack, which the Citizens quickly turned from left to right.

When the ex-Man City player left the field in the 79th minute Angelinho, Guardiola and the hosts’ fans breathed freely. Now “RB Leizig” was not dangerous. Gabriel Jesus finished this performance. Goalkeeper Peter Gulachi made a mistake, bringing in a corner, and the Brazilian made the score 6: 3, succeeding in finishing.

For two, the rivals struck 26 shots – 17: 9 (on target – 8: 3) in favor of Man City. In terms of ownership, the guests did not actually concede to the owners. It is curious that Nkunku, who scored the hat-trick, shot on goal only three times, that is, he realized all his chances. Also in this amazing game Guardiola and RB Leipzig defender Joshko Guardiol met. True, a Croat nicknamed Pep (after the coach, of course) played only 10 minutes.